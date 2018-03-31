Shimane snaps 21-game losing streak

The streak is over.

The Shimane Susanoo Magic dominated the fourth quarter en route to a convincing 94-75 victory over the Nishinomiya Storks on Saturday night.

The Susanoo Magic, who had lost 21 consecutive games, trailed 56-55 entering the final stanza.

Former NBA first-round draft pick Al Thornton and Gyno Pomare paced Shimane (8-40) with 21 points apiece and both grabbed nine rebounds. Takuya Soma had a 15-point outing, going 3-for-3 from 3-point range, with four assists and Kimitake Sato poured in 14 points with four assists. Hiryu Okamoto chipped in with 10 points and six assists, while Edward Yamamoto finished with seven points and four assists.

The Magic outrebounded the hosts 41-26.

Herbert Hill led the Storks (8-40) with 18 points and Noriaki Dohara scored 14 points. Naoki Tani and Draelon Burns added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The game was ultimately won on perimeter shooting. Shimane canned 12 of 22 3s; Nishinomiya made 4 of 16.

The Magic secured the win with a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter. That gave them a 76-60 advantage.

Shimane’s last victory was on Dec. 23, an 86-84 decision over the Shiga Lakestars.

Lakestars 82, Diamond Dolphins 66

In Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, Shiga stormed past the hosts in the fourth quarter en route to a series-opening rout.

The Lakestars transformed a 55-54 deficit entering the final period into a one-sided affair. The key? An 11-0 run that put them ahead 69-56.

D’or Fischer sparked Shiga (16-32) with 22 points and Venky Jois scored 14 with 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Narito Namizato had 12 points and eight assists. Faye Samba provided nine points and Yusuke Karino scored seven.

The Lakstars scored 22 points off turnovers, while the Diamond Dolphins had four.

Justin Burrell led Nagoya (24-24) with 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Seiya Funyu finished with 10 points, Takaya Sasayama scored nine points and Shuto Ando had eight.

The hosts, who had 17 turnovers, shot 37.3 percent from the field.

B-Corsairs 97, Grouses 88

In Toyama, Takuya Kawamura canned five 3-pointers in an impressive 29-point performance and handed out seven assists to lift Yokohama past the hosts.

William McDonald scored 18 points, Hasheem Thabeet contributed 11 points and three blocks and Jeff Parmer and Takuya Sato added nine apiece for the B-Corsairs (13-35).

The visitors took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring Toyama 36-23.

Yokohama dished out 31 assists against 10 turnovers.

For the Grouses (20-28), Naoki Uto had 18 points and 14 assists. Yuki Ueta also scored 18 points, nailing 4 of 9 3s. Clint Chapman and Sam Willard scored 12 points, Dexter Pittman had 11 and Yuto Otsuka 10.

SeaHorses 84, NeoPhoenix 52

In Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, Mikawa dominated inside and routed San-en, extending its winning streak to 16 games.

The SeaHorses (40-8) outscored the hosts 40-20 in the paint and shot 60 percent (33 of 55) from inside the arc.

Mikawa’s Kosuke Kanamaru had a team-best 16 points on 8-for-10 shooting, Isaac Butts finished with a double-double (14 points, 10 boards), J.R. Sakuragi added 12 points, nine boards, five assists and two steals and Courtney Sims had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

SeaHorses captain Masaya Karimata chipped in with nine points and Ryoma Hashimoto provided seven points and six assists.

Robert Dozier had 14 points and Atsuya Ota scored 10 points and pulled down seven boards for the NeoPhoenix (22-26), who dropped their fifth straight game. Wendell White added nine points and five assists off the bench, while Shuto Tawatari poured in eight points.

Golden Kings 75, Hannaryz 70

In Kyoto, Tatakoshi Furukawa’s 16-point night and solid rebounding were instrumental in leading Ryukyu past its West Division rival.

Ryuichi Kishimoto scored 13 points and Hassan Martin had 12 for the title-chasing Golden Kings (37-11). Naoki Tashiro, despite missing all six of his 3-point attempts, finished with 10 points. Backup forward Ira Brown, a Gonzaga University alum, chipped in with nine points and five assists.

Ryukyu won the battle on the boards by a 39-24 margin.

Joshua Smith led Kyoto (30-18) with 14 points and Tatsuya Ito had 13 and six assists. Julian Mavunga added nine points and Yusuke Okada and Yuya Nagayoshi scored eight apiece.

Evessa 74, Albirex BB 69

In Osaka, coach Dai Oketani’s team did a commendable job protecting the basket in a narrow victory over Niigata.

The Evessa rejected nine shots, getting four blocks from Keith Benson, three from Takuya Hashimoto and two from Xavier Gibson.

Hashimoto paced the Osaka offense with 16 points and Benson pumped in 15 points, while Gibson had a 14-point outing with eight rebounds and four assists and David Wear scored nine points. Floor leader Hiroyuki Kinoshita added seven points and five assists.

Davante Gardner had 39 points and nine rebounds for the Albirex (21-27) and Lamont Hamilton scored nine points. No other Niigata player had more than six points.

Jets 103, Levanga 72

In Sapporo, Chiba’s high-octane offense overwhelmed the hosts in the first and fourth quarters in a runaway victory.

Entering the second stanza, Hokkaido faced a 35-12 deficit.

The Levanga (24-24 ) rebounded in the second quarter, slashing the large lead to 52-49.

Chiba took a 71-56 lead into the final period, then the Jets ran away with it.

Gavin Edwards ignited the Jets (36-12) with 23 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Edwards was 8-for-9 from the field.

Michael Parker had 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks for the visitors. Leo Lyons and Yuki Togashi both scored 18 points, with Togashi doling out 10 assists. Ryumo Ono contributed 11 points and Aki Chambers had nine.

Chiba, which never trailed, shot 57.4 percent overall, including 64.2 percent from 2-point range.

The Jets held a 30-10 advantage in points from turnovers. They outscored the hosts 66-38 in the paint.

Marc Trasolini had 29 points and 11 rebounds for Hokkaido (24-24) and Dijon Thompson scored 10 points. Asahi Tajima added nine points and six assists.

Brex 76, Sunrockers 64

In Tokyo, Ryan Rossiter’s 19-point, 11-rebound effort helped carry Tochigi past Shibuya for the second straight day.

Rossiter was a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc. Teammate Cedric Bozeman added 11 points and Jeff Gibbs and Yuta Tabuse both had 10, with Tabuse handing out five assists. Gibbs blocked a pair of shots.

Yusuke Endo chipped in with eight points for the Brex (27-22), who led 38-28 entering the second half.

Tochigi held Shibuya to 39.1 percent shooting.

Robert Sacre scored 15 points for the Sunrockers (23-26) and Morihisa Yamauchi added 10. Ruben Boykin scored nine points and Josh Harrellson had eight and a team-high 11 boards.

Brave Thunders 89, Alvark 73

In Kawasaki, reigning MVP Nick Fazekas had a 22-point performance and Yuma Fujii gave Kawasaki a big spark with 15 points and six assists in a bounce-back win over East Division rival Tokyo.

Josh Davis added 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting and Naoto Tsuji and Ryusei Shinoyama poured in 13 points apiece for the Brave Thunders (33-16), who led 45-31 at halftime.

Shinoyama also dished out six assists.

The hosts canned 13 of 15 foul shots.

Alex Kirk was the high scorer for the Alvark (36-13), putting 15 points on the board. Zack Baranski had 14 points and Jawad Williams scored 11. Shohei Kikuchi and Joji Takeuchi added nine and eight points, respectively, while Daiki Tanaka had seven. Takeuchi was the team leader in assists (five).

Second-division update

Here are the results of Saturday’s B2 games:

Brave Warriors 76, Wat’s 73

Big Bulls 84, Orange Vikings 83

Bambitious 75, Wyverns 63

Earthfriends 89, Fighting Eagles 79

Dragonflies 77, Firebonds 76

Samuraiz 83, Crane Thunders 78

Robots 77, 89ers 68

Northern Happinets 91, Rizing Zephyr 73 *

Volters 87, Five Arrows 60

*Note: Akita (44-4) has won 22 straight games.