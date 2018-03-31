Yankees star Masahiro Tanaka handcuffs Blue Jays

The bottom of the New York Yankees’ deep lineup delivered on an empty night for sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Brandon Drury had two hits and two RBIs and Masahiro Tanaka pitched six sharp innings, leading the Yankees to a 4-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Stanton, who homered twice and doubled a day earlier in the opener, went 0-for-4. So did Judge and Gary Sanchez. But the Yankees, under new manager Aaron Boone, improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2011.

Boone said Judge and Stanton are still able to affect opposing pitchers even when they don’t produce.

“When you have elite power guys, that’ll grind you down,” Boone said. “We’ve seen it in the first two games here.”

Tyler Wade drove in two runs and Didi Gregorius had two extra-base hits and scored twice. Billy McKinney, who was promoted from the minors when outfielder Aaron Hicks went on the disabled list earlier in the day, singled in his first major league at-bat.

Tanaka (1-0) allowed one run and three hits, struck out eight and walked none. He retired his final 13 batters while improving to 10-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 16 career starts against the Blue Jays.

“I threw some terrible pitches at first, but made minor adjustments and got better as the game progressed. If you look at each pitch it wasn’t that good. I’ll tell myself it can’t get any worse than this and overcome my issues before my next start.”

Tommy Kahnle got four outs, David Robertson retired two batters and Aroldis Chapman pitched around Yangervis Solarte’s two-out RBI double to earn his first save.

Pirates 13, Tigers 10 (13)

In Detroit, Gregory Polanco hit a three-run homer in the 13th to lift Pittsburgh past the Tigers — about an hour after the hosts spilled onto the field to celebrate what they thought was a game-winning hit of their own.

Nicholas Castellanos was initially called safe at home in the bottom of the 10th for Detroit, but a replay review took the run away and the teams played on.

Marlins 2, Cubs 1 (17)

In Miami, Miguel Rojas drove in Brian Anderson with a single to center in the 17th inning, leading the Marlins past Chicago.

Giants 1, Dodgers 0

In Los Angeles, Joe Panik homered for the second straight game off closer Kenley Jansen and San Francisco edged the error-prone Dodgers.

Red Sox 1, Rays 0

In St. Petersburg, Florida, David Price was solid in his return to the Red Sox rotation, allowing four singles over seven scoreless innings of Boston’s win over Tampa Bay.

Nationals 2, Reds 0

In Cincinnati, Max Scherzer struck out 10 in six innings and Washington, in its first game with Dave Martinez as a major league manager, beat the Reds to begin defense of its NL East title.

Phillies 5, Braves 4 (11)

In Atlanta, Carlos Santana drove in J.P. Crawford with a sacrifice fly in the 11th, and first-year Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler went through nine pitchers for his first win as the Phillies beat the Braves.

Rangers 5, Astros 1

In Arlington, Texas Doug Fister mostly silenced the powerful Houston lineup for five innings in his Texas debut, Nomar Mazara homered for an early lead and the Rangers beat the Astros.

Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 8

In Phoenix, Nick Ahmed had a career-best five RBIs as the Diamondbacks regrouped to beat Colorado after blowing a five-run lead.

Angels 2, Athletics 1

In Oakland, Mike Trout homered and scored twice and Los Angeles held off the Athletics despite a rocky ninth inning by closer Blake Parker.

Brewers 8, Padres 6

In San Diego, Ryan Braun hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth, part of Milwaukee’s five-run rally against All-Star closer Brad Hand.