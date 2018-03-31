Ray Wilkins in coma after heart attack

Former England captain and Chelsea, Manchester United and AC Milan midfielder Ray Wilkins was fighting for his life on Friday following a heart attack with his wife telling British media: “It’s very, very bad.”

Wilkins, 61, is understood to have fallen and hit his head after his heart stopped. He has been placed in an induced coma at a London hospital.

Wilkins played 84 times for England, captaining his country 10 times between 1976 and 1986.

His playing career also took him to Paris Saint Germain, Glasgow Rangers and Queen’s Park Rangers.