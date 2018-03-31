Isner, Zverev reach Miami Open final

John Isner most prestigious title of his 14-year career by beating a weary Juan Martin del Potro 6-1, 7-6 (7-2) in Friday’s Miami Open semifinals.

Dominating with his serve and aggressive baseline strokes, the 208-cm Isner ended a 15-match winning streak for del Potro, who won Indian Wells two weeks ago by beating Roger Federer in the final.

Seeded No. 14, Isner is 0-3 in ATP Masters 1000 finals. His opponent Sunday will be No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany, who beat No. 16 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.