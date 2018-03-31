Notre Dame edges UConn in semis

Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale hit a jumper with 1 second left in overtime for a 91-89 win over UConn on Friday in the NCAA Women’s Tournament semifinals.

UConn made its 11th straight Final Four appearance.

The Fighting Irish (34-3) will play Mississippi State for the title.

Jackie Young led Notre Dame with a career-high 32 points.

Down by five points with 21 seconds left, UConn (36-1) got a pair of turnovers, a 3 by Napheesa Collier and a layup by Kia Nurse that forged a 79-79 tie. Nurse’s steal and layup tied it with 11 seconds to go.