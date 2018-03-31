Paul Millsap leads Nuggets past Thunder in OT

Denver coach Michael Malone said before the game that Paul Millsap was improving, but it wouldn’t be fair to expect the veteran forward to be as good as he was before a left wrist sprain cost him 44 games.

Millsap was actually better on Friday night.

He scored a season-high 36 points to help the Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-125 in overtime.

Millsap made 13 of 18 field goals and grabbed nine rebounds.

“These past few days, it’s been feeling pretty good, so I’ve been able to drive left a lot and got to get back in and play my game,” Millsap said. “Pretty much, that’s some of it. The rest of it was coach calling plays and my teammates giving me the ball.”

Nikola Jokic had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and Will Barton added 18 points for the Nuggets, who were 2-4 on their road trip and desperately needed the win for the Western Conference playoff race. Denver entered the night two games out of the No. 8 spot.

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook had 33 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, but he missed what would have been a game-winning 3-pointer at the end of regulation.

Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points and Jerami Grant added 16 for the Thunder, who have lost four of five. Those losses have been by a combined nine points, with none by more than four.

Denver led 122-121 in overtime and had the ball before Oklahoma City tied up Jamal Murray and forced a jump ball with 15 seconds left. The Thunder got possession on the jump ball, but Denver’s Mason Plumlee blocked Grant’s layup.

Rockets 104, Suns 103

In Houston, Gerald Green made a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Rockets rallied from a 21-point, second-half deficit to beat Phoenix.

James Harden had 28 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. P.J. Tucker added 18 points and made a career-high five 3-pointers.

Josh Jackson had 27 points for the Suns, who haven’t won since Feb. 28, and Troy Daniels added 23.

76ers 101, Hawks 91

In Atlanta, Ben Simmons had a triple-double in three quarters, Ersan Ilyasova scored 21 points and Philadelphia won its ninth straight game.

With 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, Simmons has five triple-doubles in his last 10 games and 11 overall.

Trail Blazers 105, Clippers 96

In Portland, Jusuf Nurkic had 21 points and 12 rebounds, new father Damian Lillard added 17 points and 11 assists and the hosts held off Los Angeles.

Bucks 124, Lakers 122 (OT)

In Los Angeles, Eric Bledsoe scored 11 of his 39 points in overtime and Milwaukee overcame a huge comeback by the Lakers.

Timberwolves 93, Mavericks 92

In Dallas, Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 20 rebounds, Jamal Crawford scored 24 points and Minnesota held off the hosts to gain ground in the tight Western Conference playoff race.

Jazz 107, Grizzlies 97

In Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points and Dante Exum had a season-high 21 to lead Utah over Memphis.

Bulls 90, Magic 82

In Orlando, rookie Lauri Markkanen and Sean Kilpatrick each scored 13 points and rookie Ryan Arcidiacono had all of his eight points in the fourth quarter as Chicago snapped a seven-game losing streak.