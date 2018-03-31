Knights near division title

Jonathan Marchessault’s goal 22 seconds into overtime lifted the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues, inching the playoff-bound expansion team closer to a division title in its inaugural season.

Vegas (49-22-7) can win the Pacific with a point in Saturday’s home game against San Jose.

“We’re trying to get as many points as we can,” Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said. “Somebody told me we’re one point away from clinching the division and that’s what the goal is. Let’s keep battling hard, and playing hard, and winning as many games as we can.”

William Karlsson and James Neal also scored for Vegas. Malcolm Subban improved to 12-3-2 after stopping 21 shots.

Lightning 7, Rangers 3

In New York, Brayden Point and Cedric Paquette each scored two goals, and Tampa Bay stopped a three-game slide with a victory over New York.

Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 0

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES Isner, Zverev reach Miami Open final John Isner most prestigious title of his 14-year career by beating a weary Juan Martin del Potro 6-1, 7-6 (7-2) in Friday's Miami Open semifinals. Dominating with his serve and aggressive baseli... Uehara slips to 4th at ANA Inspiration Ayako Uehara shot a 1-under 71 to fall back to fourth place Friday after the second round of the ANA Inspiration, the first of the year's five women's majors. Overnight leader Pernilla L... Mark Rypien details battle with depression Former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien said he has attempted suicide, hired prostitutes and suffers from persistent depression. Now, he's wondering if he sustained brain injuries while playing footba...

In Denver, Sven Andrighetto scored twice for Colorado, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 30 shots before leaving in the third period with an apparent injury.

Ducks 2, Kings 1 (OT)

In Anaheim, Rickard Rakell scored 4:41 into overtime, lifting the Ducks to the win over Los Angeles.

Maple Leafs 5, Islanders 4

In New York, Auston Matthews scored with 3:58 left, giving playoff-bound Toronto a road victory.

Hurricanes 4, Capitals 1

In Washington, Justin Faulk scored midway through the second period as Carolina beat the Capitals to stay in the playoff race.