LeBron breaks Jordan’s double-digit scoring mark

LeBron James accepted the game ball and raised it high over his head for everyone to see — the perfect pose.

With the crowd standing and roaring after seeing history, James took a moment to soak in the adoration before hurrying back to work.

Michael Jordan would have done the same thing.

James scored in double digits in his 867th straight game, breaking the record he shared with his boyhood idol Jordan, and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the New Orleans Hornets 107-102 on Friday night to avoid slipping in the standings.

James finished with 27 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, adding another stellar performance to his MVP-worthy 15th NBA season.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES Isner, Zverev reach Miami Open final John Isner most prestigious title of his 14-year career by beating a weary Juan Martin del Potro 6-1, 7-6 (7-2) in Friday's Miami Open semifinals. Dominating with his serve and aggressive baseli... Uehara slips to 4th at ANA Inspiration Ayako Uehara shot a 1-under 71 to fall back to fourth place Friday after the second round of the ANA Inspiration, the first of the year's five women's majors. Overnight leader Pernilla L... Knights near division title Jonathan Marchessault's goal 22 seconds into overtime lifted the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues, inching the playoff-bound expansion team closer to a division tit...

This game, however, won’t be remembered for that stat line or James taking over in crunch time.

This was the night James caught — and passed — a player he’s spent his career chasing.

“That’s a good moment, a special moment not only for myself but for my family and for so many kids that look up to me for inspiration to know that you can actually go out there and do it and know where I’ve come from,” James said.

“You know, brought up 30 minutes south of here and the statistics is always stacked up against you, and for me to be in this position today, being able to accomplish something that a lot of people thought would not happen again or be able to break a record like that,” James added.