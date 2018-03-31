LeBron breaks Jordan’s double-digit scoring mark

CLEVELAND – LeBron James accepted the game ball and raised it high over his head for everyone to see — the perfect pose.
With the crowd standing and roaring after seeing history, James took a moment to soak in the adoration before hurrying back to work.
Michael Jordan would have done the same thing.
James scored in double digits in his 867th straight game, breaking the record he shared with his boyhood idol Jordan, and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the New Orleans Hornets 107-102 on Friday night to avoid slipping in the standings.
James finished with 27 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, adding another stellar performance to his MVP-worthy 15th NBA season.
This game, however, won’t be remembered for that stat line or James taking over in crunch time.
This was the night James caught — and passed — a player he’s spent his career chasing.
“That’s a good moment, a special moment not only for myself but for my family and for so many kids that look up to me for inspiration to know that you can actually go out there and do it and know where I’ve come from,” James said.
“You know, brought up 30 minutes south of here and the statistics is always stacked up against you, and for me to be in this position today, being able to accomplish something that a lot of people thought would not happen again or be able to break a record like that,” James added.