Junya Ito’s two-goal effort carries Reysol past Vissel

Junya Ito’s second-half brace helped Kashiwa Reysol end a two-game losing skid in the J. League with a 2-1 home victory over Vissel Kobe.

After a scoreless first-half defensive struggle, Ito broke the ice with an opportunistic 68th-minute solo effort. Junya Tanaka equalized in the 74th minute, when he headed in a Naoyuki Fujita corner.

But Ito would have the last word as he bundled home an easy goal following a fantastic buildup by the hosts in the 86th minute.

“We haven’t been winning, so it felt good to get on the scoresheet and it feels great to win,” Ito said.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES Japan stumbles against Ukraine in World Cup warm-up A 69th-minute winner from substitute Oleksandr Karavayev proved the difference Tuesday as Ukraine defeated Japan 2-1 in the second of two World Cup warm-ups for the Samurai Blue in Belgium. ... Japan salvages draw with Mali Shoya Nakajima capped his national team debut with a last-minute equalizer as Japan salvaged a 1-1 friendly draw with Mali on Friday. The 23-year-old striker, currently on loan with Port... Usain Bolt delights fans by scoring a goal in Borussia Dortmund training session Usain Bolt trained again with Borussia Dortmund and this time scored a header in front of more than 1,000 spectators. The 31-year-old retired sprint great took part in team exercises under coach...

Getting the ball on the right flank, Ito exploited some slack defending by dribbling into space at the top of the penalty area and unleashing a rocket for his first goal of the season.

After Tanaka equalized, Ito took advantage of solid teamwork to give the home fans something to smile about.

Cristiano unlocked the Vissel defense with a through pass to Ryuta Koike, whose cross set up a Ryohei Yamazaki missile that ‘keeper Kim Seung-gyu blocked with his hand. The ball flew to Ito, who had a clear shot and blasted it past two defenders.

“I got lucky in the way the ball spilled toward me,” Ito said. “It was not a difficult shot. I only kicked it in, but I did it well.”