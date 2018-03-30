Bruins knock Lightning out of first place

The Boston Bruins appear to be quite ready for the playoffs.

And the Tampa Bay Lightning are slumping at the wrong time of the season.

The top two teams in the Eastern Conference slugged it out Thursday night and Boston prevailed, knocking Tampa Bay out of first place for the first time since October with a 4-2 win on Thursday night.

“This definitely had a playoff feel to it,” said Brand Marchand, whose empty-net goal with 56 seconds left sealed it for the Bruins, who took over first place in the conference with less than two weeks remaining in the regular season.

“Obviously we all know how big it was for the standings and what it meant for both teams. So it was great to see the guys react the way they did and have the game we did.”

Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists, Tim Schaller and David Pastrnak scored goals 32 seconds apart in the final minute of the first period and Tuukka Rask made 26 saves for the Bruins, who have 107 points and lead Tampa Bay by a point.

Boston has six games remaining in the regular season to five for Tampa Bay.

For the first time since Oct. 18, a team other than the Lightning leads the Eastern Conference.

“I think it means that we’ve been playing pretty good hockey the last couple of months,” said Rask, who also helped set the emotional tone by unloading a flurry of punches on Tampa Bay’s Cory Conacher during a scrum in the second.

It was one of many times in the game that postseason implications were apparent, including a rare fight for Pastrnak in the third period and several more battles before the officials had to separate both sides one final time — after the third-period buzzer.

Penguins 4, Devils 3 (OT)

In Newark, New Jersey, Sidney Crosby batted his own rebound out of the air and into the net 19 seconds into overtime and Pittsburgh topped the Devils, denying the hosts a sweep of the four-game season series.

Blackhawks 6, Jets 2

In Chicago, emergency goaltender Scott Foster played the final 14 minutes after Chicago lost Anton Forsberg and Collin Delia to injuries, closing out the Blackhawks’ win over Winnipeg.

Predators 5, Sharks 3

In Nashville, Ryan Ellis scored the go-ahead goal with 9:54 left and the Predators beat San Jose to set a franchise record with 111 points this season.

With its 50th victory, NHL-leading Nashville padded its lead to four points over Boston in the chase for its first Presidents’ Trophy. Nashville topped the mark of 110 points set in 2006-07 on a night where the franchise also notched its 100th consecutive sellout.

Kings 4, Coyotes 2

In Los Angeles, Jeff Carter completed a hat trick by scoring with 4:25 left and the hosts beat Arizona.

Senators 3, Panthers 2 (OT)

In Ottawa, Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored on a penalty shot in overtime for the Senators.

Blue Jackets 5, Flames 1

In Calgary, Pierre-Luc Dubois had his first career hat trick and Columbus stayed hot with a win over the Flames.

Red Wings 6, Sabres 3

In Buffalo, Anthony Mantha scored his team-leading 24th goal and Detroit snapped an 11-game road losing streak by beating the last-place Sabres.

Jack Eichel, Ryan O’Reilly and Evan Rodrigues scored for Buffalo. Rookie first-round draft pick Casey Mittelstadt set up Rodrigues’ goal by winning a faceoff in the third period for his first career assist in his NHL debut.

Wild 5, Stars 2

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Matt Dumba scored on a power play and had two assists in the hosts’ three-goal second period as the Wild moved a step closer to a spot in the playoffs with a victory over fading Dallas.

Canucks 2, Oilers 1

In Vancouver, defenseman Derrick Pouliot snapped a 1-1 tie with his third goal of the season early in the third period and the Canucks defeated Edmonton for their third consecutive win.