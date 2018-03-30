Shohei Ohtani singles in first MLB at-bat

Shohei Ohtani got off to a perfect start at the plate.

The two-way newcomer from Japan quickly put aside a rugged spring training, hitting a single in his first real at-bat for the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday before finishing 1-for-5 with three groundouts and a strikeout in a 6-5, 11-inning loss to Oakland.

Batting eighth as the designated hitter, Ohtani swung at the first pitch and grounded a hard single to right field off Oakland’s Kendall Graveman in the second inning.

“As a hitter I was never really nervous on opening day,” Ohtani said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. “That’s kind of the same thing today. I wasn’t too nervous.”

That first ball he hit will go to his parents — mother Kayoko and father Toru — who were in the stands to see it.

“That’s probably an at-bat I’m not going to forget for the rest of my life,” Ohtani said.

Oakland and the Angels play seven times in their initial 10 games.

Boog Powell tripled with one out in the 11th inning off the glove of Justin Upton and scored on a single over a five-man infield by Marcus Semien, leading the Athletics to victory.

Semien’s first career walk-off hit off right-hander Noe Ramirez (0-1), the Angels’ seventh pitcher of the day, came after the A’s, down 4-0 and 5-4, had twice rallied to tie the game, the last time on a run-scoring single in the seventh inning by Khris Davis, his fourth RBI of the game.

Yankees 6, Blue Jays 1

In Toronto, Giancarlo Stanton homered twice, doubled and had four RBIs in his New York debut, a victory over the Blue Jays that gave Aaron Boone in a win in his first game as a professional manager.

Luis Severino (1-0) pitched 5⅔ scoreless innings for the Yankees, who won their opener for the first time since 2011.

Acquired from Miami after leading the majors with 59 homers, Stanton hit a two-run homer in the first off J.A. Happ (0-1), an RBI double in the fifth and hit a solo homer in the ninth off Tyler Clippard.

White Sox 14, Royals 7

In Kansas City, Matt Davidson became the fourth player in major league history to homer three times on Opening Day, Tim Anderson homered twice and Jose Abreu went deep for the White Sox.

Davidson became the fourth player with a three-homer performance on Opening Day, joining Detroit’s Dmitri Young (2005), the Cubs’ Tuffy Rhodes (1994) and Toronto’s George Bell (1988). Chicago matched the record for home runs on opening day, set by the New York Mets in 1988.

Danny Duffy (0-1) was followed by eight relievers.

Cubs 8, Marlins 4

In Miami, Ian Happ became the second player to homer on the first pitch of the major league season, and Anthony Rizzo made his emotional homecoming even more memorable with a home run.

Rizzo homered into the upper deck in the second inning — an unscripted tribute to the victims of last month’s shooting at his former high school in Parkland, Florida. As he crossed home plate, Rizzo patted his chest and pointed to the sky.

Mariners 2, Indians 1

In Seattle, Felix Hernandez pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning and Nelson Cruz hit a two-run home run in the first inning.

Hernandez became just the seventh pitcher to start at least 10 straight openers, and he got off to a strong start against one of the best teams in the American League.

Seattle’s Ichiro Suzuki, who batted ninth, went 0-for-2, including a strikeout.

Cleveland’s Corey Kluber pitched eight innings and allowed six hits.

Giants 1, Dodgers 0

In Los Angeles, Joe Panik homered off Clayton Kershaw in the fifth inning, and San Francisco dealt the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner his first loss in his franchise-record eighth consecutive Opening Day start.

Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 2

In Phoenix, Jake Lamb doubled and singled to drive in four runs and Patrick Corbin struck out eight while pitching into the sixth.

Arizona reliever Yoshihisa Hirano worked one-third of an inning in his MLB debut. He allowed one hit and fanned a batter.

Astros 4, Rangers 1

In Arlington, Texas, World Series MVP George Springer hit a leadoff homer in the opener for the second year in a row and Justin Verlander (1-0) pitched six scoreless innings as Houston started its championship defense.

Mets 9, Cardinals 4

In New York, Yoenis Cespedes drove in three runs and newcomer Adrian Gonzalez hit a go-ahead double to help make Mickey Callaway a winner in his first game as manager.

Rays 6, Red Sox 4

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Denard Span made a splash in his debut for his hometown team, lining a bases-loaded triple to highlight a six-run rally in the eighth that sent Alex Cora to a loss in his first game as a major league manager.

Orioles 3, Twins 2 (11)

In Baltimore, Adam Jones homered on the first pitch from Fernando Rodney (0-1) starting the bottom of the 11th.

Brewers 2, Padres 1 (12)

In San Diego, Orlando Arcia singled in Choi Ji-man with two outs in the 12th off Adam Cimber (0-1), who was making his big league debut.

Braves 8, Phillies 5

In Atlanta, Nick Markakis hit a three-run homer off Hector Neris (0-1) with two outs in the ninth inning, capping a comeback from a 5-0 deficit as Philadelphia lost in Gabe Kapler’s first game as a big league manager.

Pirates at Tigers — ppd.

Nationals at Reds — ppd.