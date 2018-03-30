LaMarcus Aldridge leads way as Spurs down Thunder

Needing a win to strengthen their playoff hopes, the Spurs turned to the only things they have been able to rely on this season.

Defense and LaMarcus Aldridge.

Aldridge had 25 points and 11 rebounds while playing through an ailing knee, and San Antonio held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-99 on Thursday night to climb back into fourth place in the Western Conference.

Aldridge played despite bruising his left knee following a collision in Tuesday’s 116-106 loss to Washington. The Spurs are already without an injured Kawhi Leonard, so they desperately needed Aldridge as they battle for a playoff berth.

“Playing without (Aldridge) at this level is almost like handing a win,” San Antonio veteran Manu Ginobili said. “He’s become so important and we depend on him so much that it could have been almost impossible. Great to see him compete like that and fight through the pain and have a great game.”

The Spurs matched Oklahoma City at 44-32 in jumping two spots in the standings. The Thunder are fifth, a half-game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Aldridge scored 19 points in the first half, then drove past Steven Adams for a dunk and a three-point lead with 52 seconds left as the Spurs snapped a two-game slide.

Aldridge played 34 minutes, shooting 9-for-19 while scoring 20-plus points for the 47th time this season.

“Just trying to keep guys motivated, into it,” Aldridge said. “We’ve already been offensively challenged this year, so when I’m not in the game, it makes it even harder on us. So, I thought guys definitely felt more comfortable that I was out there.”

Paul George led Oklahoma City with 26 points and had six assists. Russell Westbrook added 19 points and 11 rebounds, but had a pair of 3-pointers miss the rim and land out of bounds in the final minutes.

Both teams experienced scoring droughts, resulting in 10 lead changes and seven ties.

“As I’ve said all along, the defense is what we have to be good at because we’re going to have nights where our scoring isn’t great,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.

San Antonio held Oklahoma City to 18 points in the fourth quarter by limiting the Thunder to 27 percent shooting.

Patty Mills and Davis Bertans hit back-to-back 3s to give the Spurs a 94-87 lead with 4 minutes remaining. The Thunder made only two field goals between the 10:34 and 3:17 mark of the fourth but still were within a basket with less than 2 minutes remaining.

“I thought we had some shots that just didn’t go down,” Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said. “They were in drop coverage. I thought we missed some pull-up jump shots that we had relatively good looks at. I thought we had some things around the basket that we didn’t finish that we had the opportunity to finish, and then I think we had some possessions that weren’t great.”

Bucks 116, Warriors 107

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES Sixers center Joel Embiid needs eye surgery to repair orbital fracture Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid will need surgery on an orbital fracture of his left eye and he has a concussion. There was no timetable Thursday on how long Embiid would ... Virginia's Tony Bennett wins AP coach of the year award Virginia coach Tony Bennett isn't going to waver from his foundation, whether it's the philosophy that built the Cavaliers into a contender or the big-picture perspective that helps him handle t... B. League in need of draft shake-up Every new sports league encounters challenges related to its competitive structure. For the B. League, nearing the end of its second season, the biggest challenge is to create a more com...

In Oakland, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points, Kevin Durant’s return from a rib injury ended early with a second-quarter ejection, and Milwaukee beat Golden State.

The Bucks beat the Warriors for just the second time in their past 10 meetings and stayed five games ahead of Detroit for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Sidelined by a fractured rib the previous six games, Durant argued after no foul was called on a drive through three defenders. Official Tre Maddox whistled him for a technical foul, then gave him another and tossed him with 2.4 seconds left.

Pistons 103, Wizards 92

In Detroit, Andre Drummond scored 24 points and pulled down 23 rebounds and the Pistons beat Washington for their fifth win in six games.

Detroit was missing power forward Blake Griffin, who was a late scratch with an ankle contusion. Griffin is averaging 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 25 games since joining Detroit late January.

Bradley Beal had 15 points for Washington and Kelly Oubre added 14. The Wizards have lost four of five.

Heat 103, Bulls 92

In Miami, Josh Richardson scored 22 points, Goran Dragic added 17 and the Heat trimmed their magic number for clinching a playoff berth to one by topping Chicago.

Justise Winslow scored 13 points and Kelly Olynyk finished with 11 for Miami (41-35), which has won a season-best eight consecutive home games and moved within a half-game of Washington for the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Bulls center Robin Lopez was ejected after picking up a pair of technicals with 8:43 remaining, ending his 13-point, six-rebound night.

Pacers 106, Kings 103

In Sacramento, Victor Oladipo scored 13 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of free throws with 2.5 seconds remaining, and Indiana held on to beat the Kings.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 25 points, Thaddeus Young added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Darren Collison finished with eight points and nine assists against his former team to help the Pacers extend their winning streak to four.

Bogdan Bogdanovic paced Sacramento with 21 points in the loss.