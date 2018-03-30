Sixers center Joel Embiid needs eye surgery to repair orbital fracture

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid will need surgery on an orbital fracture of his left eye and he has a concussion.

There was no timetable Thursday on how long Embiid would be sidelined. The 76ers are set to play Friday in Atlanta and Sunday in Charlotte.

Embiid posted a photo on Instagram of him on the court and grabbing his face with the caption, “I guess I gotta trust ‘The Process’ that I’ve been preaching… Unfortunate freak accident but I’ll be more than fine.”

Markelle Fultz was driving toward the basket Wednesday against the Knicks when he appeared to accidentally head-butt Embiid. He immediately went to the floor. He remained on the floor for several minutes before he was assisted by Philadelphia’s trainer. Embiid sat up once before lying back down on the court. Eventually, he was helped off the court.

Fultz was not injured on the play. He posted a hands-clasped prayer emoji on Embiid’s photo.

Embiid passed the concussion test on Wednesday night but later began suffering symptoms that were diagnosed as a concussion and he has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

The Sixers clearly need their big man if they’re going to make a run in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Embiid, who leads the Sixers with 22.9 points and 11 rebounds in 63 games, helped the team clinch their first playoff berth since 2012. They are 44-30 and fourth in the East with eight games left.