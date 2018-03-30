Milan, Turin to present joint bid for 2026 Games

Milan and Turin are to present a joint bid for the 2016 Winter Olympics, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) said on Thursday.

CONI sent a letter of intent to the International Olympic Committee on Thursday outlining the candidacy plans by the two cities situated 145 km apart in the industrial north of Italy.

“CONI has informed the IOC of its willingness to continue the dialogue phase started in recent months regarding the 2026 Winter Olympics,” CONI said in a statement.

The deadline for submissions of a letter of intent is March 31.

Other candidates at the moment include Sion, Switzerland; Calgary, Canada; Stockholm and Sapporo.

Selected cities will then be allowed to submit a complete dossier with the eventual host chosen at the IOC session in Milan in September 2019.