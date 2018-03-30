Blue Jays place shortstop Troy Tulowitzki on 60-day DL with bone spurs

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki has been put on the 60-day disabled list, retroactive to March 28, because of bone spurs on the heels of both feet.

Tulowitzki suffered a season-ending right ankle injury July 28 and has not played since. He hit and fielded grounders during spring training but was unable to run. The five-time All-Star has missed at least 30 games in each of the past six seasons, and is now guaranteed to extend that setback streak.

Tulowitzki developed the bone spurs at least three years ago, but they have been bothering him more during his recovery from surgery to repair the ligament damage suffered when he stepped on C.J. Cron’s foot while trying to beat out an infield hit in a game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Blue Jays acquired Tulowitzki from Colorado in 2015, one of several moves they made at the deadline that season en route to winning the AL East and ending a 22-year playoff drought.

“Troy’s been big for this team,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He’s one of the best shortstops in the game and you’re not going to find a more professional guy. He’s a leader on the field. From that end, we’ll definitely miss him.”