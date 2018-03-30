Lamar Jackson bolsters case as QB during workout

Lamar Jackson’s determined look as he threw the football left no question about his NFL intentions.

Quarterback is the only position he will play in the pros.

The former Louisville QB and 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, who was successful in both throwing and running while in college, has stated that plan before and reinforced it with an impressive pro day workout focused solely on passing Thursday before scouts and officials from all 32 NFL clubs.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was among those observing Jackson and 18 recent Cardinals teammates, including several defensive players hopeful of early round consideration in the draft that starts April 26.

But all eyes were on the 191-cm, 96-kg Jackson, who had thrown for 9,043 of his 13,175 career yards of offense and 69 of his 119 total touchdowns while at Louisville. Despite those gaudy numbers and a resume of dynamic highlights, he still faced suggestions at the NFL combine earlier this month about playing wide receiver rather than QB.

Jackson wasn’t having it. Though he didn’t run the 40-yard dash or partake in position drills, he served notice about his arm by delivering on target with many of his 59 scripted passes at Louisville’s practice facility.