Report: Giants want two first-round picks for star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

If any NFL team wants to trade for Odell Beckham Jr., it’ll have to pony up at least two first-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing a league source.

This comes on the heels of New York Giants owner John Mara trying to downplay trade rumors on Tuesday.

Mara told reporters at the NFL owner’s meetings in Orlando, Florida, that if he had his druthers, the Giants would not trade away their three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. However, he isn’t ruling out the possibility of a trade entirely.

“Do I want him to be traded? Absolutely not,” Mara said. “I want him to be a Giant. I can’t promise that’s going to happen. We’re not looking to get rid of him, OK?”

Mara added that nobody on the Giants roster, save for newly signed left tackle Nate Solder, is considered untouchable.

“If you’re asking me for a 100 percent guarantee, nobody has that,” Mara said. “Except maybe Nate Solder because we couldn’t afford the appreciation.”

Beckham was limited to four games last season because of ankle injuries. The wideout underwent surgery on his fractured left ankle in October and said at the time he expects to be back “better than ever” in 2018.

Beckham is in the midst of a tumultuous offseason that included a video appearing to show him holding a brown cigarette or cigar during a trip overseas that caught the attention of the Giants and the NFL. Both acknowledged the existence of the seven-second video that began circulating earlier this month on social media while Beckham was in Europe on a Nike-sponsored trip.

Over 47 career NFL games, Beckham has reeled in 313 passes for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns.

If Beckham intends to hold out for a new contract, that’s news to new coach Pat Shurmur.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Shurmur said he expects Beckham to attend offseason workouts in April. NFL Network reported the 25-year-old will hold out if he doesn’t receive a new contract before the season begins. Beckham is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

“All reports are he will be ready to go as we get going,” Shurmur said. “There are steps he has to take. All indications are he will be back healthy by the time we start playing in September.”