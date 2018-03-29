LeBron James ties Michael Jordan’s double-figures points streak

LeBron James doesn’t go into every game thinking he needs to score 10 points.

The 14-time All-Star said it just “organically happens.”

It helps, of course, to be a multitalented 203-cm, 113-kg forward viewed by many as the most physically talented basketball player of all-time.

The 33-year-old James matched Michael Jordan’s league record of 866 consecutive double-digit scoring games on Wednesday night, scoring 41 points to help the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Jordan-owned Charlotte Hornets 118-105 and remain in third place in the Eastern Conference.

“I can’t tell you how I’ve been able to do it,” James said. “Any time I’m mentioned with some of the greats, and arguably the greatest basketball player of all time in Mike, it’s just another feat for me to be just appreciative and humbled by what I’m able to do.”

He wasn’t the only one making history.

Although the game got away from the Hornets in the fourth quarter, there was still the matter of Kemba Walker attempting to pass Dell Curry as the franchise’s career scoring leader. After a sluggish three quarters, Walker scored 11 points in the fourth, including a reverse layup with 20 seconds left to break Curry’s mark of 9,839 points.

“I wasn’t supposed to be here,” the 185-cm, 83-kg Walker told the crowd moments after the game ended. “. . . Anything is possible. If I can do it, anybody can.”

Walker had to grab a towel to wipe away tears after breaking the record.

James approached Walker at midcourt as time expired, gave him a huge hug and whispered congratulations in his ear, telling him it was an incredible accomplishment.

“Listen, if you can be the all-time leading scorer in any franchise, that’s incredible,” James said. “That’s an incredible feat. I definitely went over and just told him how incredible that was. Even though with the season that they’re having, when accomplishments happen throughout the season, you try not to take them for granted. I think it’s an incredible feat for him.”

Jordan, who was not at the game, issued a statement through the team saying he was happy for Walker.

“Becoming a franchise’s all-time leading scorer is a big accomplishment and it’s a testament to his hard work, dedication and passion for the game of basketball,” Jordan said. “He exemplifies what it means to be a Hornet.”

Jordan did not comment on James tying his streak.

James matched Jordan’s 17-year-old mark in the second quarter when he scored his 10th point on a powerful alley-oop dunk off a pass from J.R. Smith.

James, who began his streak on Jan. 6, 2007, can break Jordan’s record Friday night at home against the New Orleans Pelicans.

He scored 16 points in the second quarter and 13 in the third on 10-of-15 shooting during that span, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc as the Cavaliers built a 17-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets cut Cleveland’s 20-point lead to 11 points but James re-entered the game and made an immediate impact with a few more highlight reel plays.

Timberwolves 126, Hawks 114

In Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony Towns scored a franchise-record 56 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for his league-leading 63rd double-double.

Celtics 97, Jazz 94

In Salt Lake City, Jaylen Brown made a 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds left to lift Boston to the road win.

76ers 118, Knicks 101

In Philadelphia, Dario Saric had 26 points and 14 rebounds as the Sixers won their eighth straight game despite losing All-Star Joel Embiid to a facial injury.

Grizzlies 108, Trail Blazers 103

In Memphis, MarShon Brooks scored 14 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter in his first game with the Grizzlies.

Lakers 103, Mavericks 93

In Los Angeles, Brook Lopez scored 22 points and Julius Randle added 20 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Lakers to the victory.

Clippers 111, Suns 99

In Phoenix, Tobias Harris scored 27 points and Los Angeles gained a little ground in the Western Conference playoff race.

Nets 111, Magic 104

In Orlando, D’Angelo Russell and Caris LeVert each scored 16 points to lead Brooklyn to the victory.