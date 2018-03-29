Leafs pick up franchise-record 46th victory

Mitch Marner led the charge on a night full of milestones for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Marner had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Wednesday night to set a franchise record with their 46th win.

Toronto also set a high-water mark with its 27th home win. The Philadelphia Flyers held off the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 later Wednesday, keeping the Leafs from clinching a playoff spot for at least one more night.

“Those things are all nice to get,” Toronto coach Mike Babcock said of the records. “But we’ve got bigger plans. We’re just moving along and trying to get better. This is a good win, it gives you confidence.”

James van Riemsdyk added his 35th goal — and the 200th career — for Toronto, while Auston Matthews and Patrick Marleau added their 30th and 25th goals, respectively.

Frederik Andersen made 30 saves and set a career high with his 36th victory.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice, and Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Florida, which got 31 stops from Roberto Luongo, including a couple of big ones early.

Both Huberdeau and Dadonov hit the 25-goal mark.

Florida, meanwhile, remains three points back of New Jersey for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, with one game in hand.

“These are the games you’re judged on,” Panthers coach Bob Boughner said. “This team’s been pretty consistent for the second half of the season, and tonight for 20 minutes we weren’t.”

Capitals 3, Rangers 2 (OT)

In Washington, Evgeny Kuznetsov scored 38 seconds into overtime to help the Capitals move closer to their fourth consecutive playoff appearance.

Kuznetsov’s goal came after Washington’s Lars Eller tied it with 1:05 left in the third period with goaltender Braden Holtby pulled for an extra attacker.

Flyers 2, Avalanche 1

In Denver, Ivan Provorov had a goal and an assist, and Petr Mrazek stopped all 17 shots he faced in relief of starter Michal Neuvirth.

Claude Giroux also scored as the Flyers climbed into third place in the Metropolitan Division. They’re tied in points (92) with second-place Pittsburgh, with the Penguins currently holding the tiebreaker.

Coyotes 3, Golden Knights 2

In Las Vegas, Kevin Connauton scored twice.

It marked Arizona’s first victory over the expansion Golden Knights in the teams’ fifth and final game this season.