Heat defense stifles LeBron, Cavs

Dwyane Wade is completely convinced LeBron James is still the best basketball player in the world.

And the Miami Heat accepted the challenge of slowing him down.

Kelly Olynyk scored a game-high 19 points, Wade blocked a pair of shots by James as part of a stifling defensive effort by Miami, and the Heat had little trouble on the way to beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 98-79 on Tuesday night.

Wade finished with four blocks, two of them from behind to thwart James, and afterward the close friends got together and laughed like always.

“That’s one thing about us — we don’t brag about what we do against each other,” James said. “We talk about what we do against everybody else.”

Josh Richardson and James Johnson each scored 15 points for Miami, which led 54-34 at halftime and has won 10 of its last 11 home games. Wade finished with 12 against the team he spent part of this season with before getting traded back to Miami.

“We did a great job,” Wade said. “One of our best defensive games since I’ve been here, for sure.”

The Heat held Cleveland to a season-low point total, a shocking number when considering the Cavs had scored 120 in each of their previous four games. James finished with 18 points for the Cavaliers, who were without Kevin Love in the second half because of what was initially diagnosed as a loose tooth and then changed to concussion-like symptoms.

Rockets 118, Bulls 86

In Houston, Eric Gordon scored 31 points and tied a career high with eight 3-pointers on a night James Harden sat out to rest, and the Rockets got their 10th straight win.

Wizards 116, Spurs 106

In Washington, Markieff Morris shot 7 of 7 from the floor for 15 points, Otto Porter Jr. added 14 and the Wizards beat San Antonio to snap a three-game losing streak.

Pacers 92, Warriors 81

In Oakland, injury-plagued Golden State again lacked the firepower to finish off an opponent, and Victor Oladipo scored 24 points in Indiana’s victory.

Trail Blazers 107 Pelicans 103

In New Orleans, Damian Lillard scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter, and Portland beat the Pelicans.

Raptors 114, Nuggets 110

In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan, Jonas Valanciunas and Fred VanVleet each scored 15 points in the Raptors’ win over Denver.

Clippers 105, Bucks 98

In Los Angeles, Tobias Harris scored 19 points, DeAndre Jordan had a double-double and the Clippers rallied after blowing a 16-point lead.

Mavericks 103, Kings 97

In Sacramento, Harrison Barnes had 20 points, six assists and five rebounds, and Dallas beat the Kings while protesters forced a lockdown of Golden1 Center for the second time in six days.