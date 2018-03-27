Ski jumper Sara Takanashi vows to extend World Cup wins record

Ski jumper Sara Takanashi said Tuesday she aims to extend her record number of World Cup victories as she returned to Japan after winning the season-ending event in Germany.

Two days after closing the season with her 55th win, Takanashi received a certificate from Guinness World Records upon her arrival at Haneda airport.

“I need to aim higher. I want to train hard so I can pile up more (wins),” she said. “There are many things I want to do.”

The 21-year-old, who earned her first Olympic medal, a bronze, at the Pyeongchang Winter Games, became the sole holder of the record on Saturday by beating Austria’s Daniela Iraschko-Stolz and Olympic champion Maren Lundby of Norway en route to her 54th victory. She picked up another win the following day.

Takanashi aims to build on her latest success and come back stronger next season.

“There are things that I still have to work on. I have to start from scratch,” she said.