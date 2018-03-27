Yankees first baseman Greg Bird needs ankle surgery again

Oft-injured New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird will need surgery on his ailing right ankle and could be sidelined for nearly two months.

The Yankees learned of the setback Monday while in Atlanta for their final exhibition of spring training, three days before the season opener at Toronto.

“Obviously, we were hoping it was going to be a shorter-term thing,” said first-year manager Aaron Boone, who took over a team that reached Game 7 of the AL Championship Series. “But we feel like we got some answers. We feel like we know what the surgery’s going to accomplish.”

Bird will have surgery will remove a small broken spur on the outside of the right ankle. Dr. Martin O’Malley is scheduled to operate Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

The slugger is expected to be out for six-to-eight weeks.

“Hopefully this is something he will now put behind him for good,” Boone said. “We feel pretty good that the surgery is fairly minor and they’re going to go in and correct the problem. Then he should be good to go.”