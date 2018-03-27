Tubby Smith to become High Point hoop coach: source

Tubby Smit has agreed to take over as head men’s basketball coach at High Point, said a person familiar with the situation. Smith played for High Point from 1969-73 and was fired two weeks ago by Memphis.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity because the school is not publicly discussing its coaching search. The school has scheduled a news conference Tuesday on campus to introduce its new coach.

It’s the seventh Division I head coaching job for the 66-year-old Smith and his fourth since 2013.

Smith is 597-302 and won a national title with Kentucky in 1998. He came to Memphis two years ago as one of only two coaches to lead five different schools to the NCAA Tournament, but couldn’t make it six with the Tigers. He also has worked at Tulsa, Georgia, Minnesota and Texas Tech during a head coaching career that began in 1991.