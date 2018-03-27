Ex-MLB slugger Albert Belle arrested on DUI charge

Former Cleveland Indians All-Star outfielder Albert Belle was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and extreme driving under the influence outside a soccer stadium in Arizona, the Salt River Police Department said Monday.

Belle, 51, was taken into custody Sunday after tribal police received reports that two men exposed themselves to two adults and two children in the parking lot of the Phoenix Rising Soccer Club Stadium on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community bordering Scottsdale, Arizona.

Original reports said Belle was arrested during a spring training game.