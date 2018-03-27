Patriots owner Robert Kraft discounts any discord in organization

Every marriage has its ups and downs. So New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft urges everyone not to read too much into any reported discord in his organization.

Kraft praised Bill Belichick on Monday when asked about some of the unusual decisions the coach made in the Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia.

As for any split among owner, coach and star quarterback, Kraft said he has learned to work with “a strong and powerful coach.” He added that any tension “gets greater when you lose.”