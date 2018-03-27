Rams, veteran Ndamukong Suh finalize one-year deal

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, joining All-Pro Aaron Donald on a potentially fearsome defensive front.

Suh was released by the Dolphins earlier this month when he declined to restructure his hefty contract after three seasons in Miami. He attracted widespread interest as a free agent before agreeing to join the defending NFC West champion Rams, who have revamped their already solid defense with several impressive offseason additions.

Suh’s deal in Los Angeles is worth $14 million, according to the NFL Network and ESPN.

Suh is a five-time Pro Bowl selection during his eight-year career with Detroit and Miami. He is considered one of the NFL’s most impressive defensive linemen, with 51 ½ career sacks and excellent run-stopping ability. He also has never missed a game due to injury.