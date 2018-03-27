Shohei Ohtani gets hit in first game at Dodger Stadium

Shohei Ohtani brought his hyped bat to the bright lights of Los Angeles, one step closer to the real thing for the Angels’ two-way experiment.

Ohtani was 1 for 4 in his first at-bats at Dodger Stadium during the Angels’ 4-1 exhibition win Monday night. He singled in the third inning and also struck out once. He even heard some scattered boos in his first plate appearance.

“I’m very excited about playing here. A lot of history, a lot of tradition,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “I always wanted to play here one day. I really had a good time.”

As did teammate Albert Pujols, who hit a three-run double to lead the way for the Angels. Pujols cleared the bases against Rich Hill during a four-run third inning. Andrelton Simmons hit a run-scoring single to give the Angels the 4-0 lead.

Angels starter Matt Shoemaker allowed two hits over four scoreless innings in his final tuneup. Shoemaker struck out five and walked one.

“I thought it went pretty well,” Shoemaker said. “Executed all the pitches we wanted to. Went through all of them.”

Hill allowed four runs and eight hits in five innings. He’s set to be the Dodgers’ No. 4 starter in the rotation.

Ohtani, in the lineup as the designated hitter, changed his stance a little Monday to try to find a rhythm at the plate. He is expected to get one or two more at-bats Tuesday, the final exhibition game of the Freeway Series before the Angels open the season Thursday in Oakland.

“Even in my days in Japan, I would try to make small adjustments throughout the season, and that’s what I’m trying to do right now,” Ohtani said. “I’m trying to figure out the best way to find my timing.”

Ohtani raised his average to .125 this spring with that single, a hit that might provide some confidence moving forward. It’s unclear where the Japanese star will land in the pitching rotation.

“I think he’s working on just getting that timing,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “I think we saw more of those pitches he was on, which is a great sign.”