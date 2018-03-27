Vegas clinches playoff spot in first season

The Vegas Golden Knights chose to celebrate a monumental moment for the franchise by thinking back to how its inaugural season began — hoping the new hockey team could bring smiles to a city reeling from tragedy.

Shortly after Vegas became the first expansion team to clinch a playoff berth with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night, the mantra in the locker room was the same as the one adopted shortly before the team’s home opener:

“Vegas Strong.”

Team owner Bill Foley, veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and leading scorer William Karlsson were among those who thought back Monday to the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 and injured hundreds more on the Las Vegas Strip.

“It was a disaster that night, it was a terrible massacre, we changed our initial opening night ceremonies, I thought we really connected with the town — I’m so proud of the whole team,” Foley said. “From then on, it was pretty unbelievable. We got off to that fast start. We’ve survived a lot of challenges this year, besides being an expansion team who nobody picked to do anything.”

No expansion team had ever made the playoffs since the league expanded for the 1967-68 season.

Alex Tuch, Jonathan Marchessault, Shea Theodore and Karlsson each scored, while Fleury improved to 28-11-4 after stopping 28 shots.

It was also the 200th career victory for coach Gerard Gallant.

Sharks 4, Blackhawks 3 (SO)

In Chicago, Kevin Labanc scored the deciding goal in the fourth round of a shootout and San Jose beat the hosts for its eighth straight victory.

Capitals 4, Rangers 2

In New York, Alex Ovechkin scored his NHL-leading 45th goal and Washington extended its winning streak to four games with a victory over the hosts.

Kings 3, Flames 0

In Los Angeles, Anze Kopitar tied a career high with his 34th goal, Jonathan Quick made 23 saves and the Kings moved back into playoff position by shutting out Calgary.

Panthers 3, Islanders 0

In New York, Evgenii Dadonov had a goal and an assist, and James Reimer stopped 32 shots for his fourth shutout of the season as Florida moved closer to a playoff spot by blanking the reeling Islanders.

Coyotes 4, Lightning 1

In Tampa, Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist to lead Arizona over the hosts.

Canadiens 4, Red Wings 2

In Montreal, Brendan Gallagher scored twice, including his 30th goal of the season, and Carey Price snapped a seven-game losing streak as the Habs defeated Detroit.

Hurricanes 4, Senators 1

In Raleigh, Warren Foegele had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut for Carolina.

Sabres 3, Maple Leafs 2

In Toronto, Jack Eichel scored his second goal of the game midway through the third period to help last-place Buffalo end the Maple Leafs’ club-record home winning streak at 13 games.