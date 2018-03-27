No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz plays in first game for 76ers since October

Markelle Fultz heard 20,000 fans chanting “Fultz! Fultz! Fultz!” and for a fleeting moment he thought they were serenading Philly’s most popular athlete.

“I thought they were saying ‘Nick Foles,’ ” Fultz said of the Super Bowl MVP for the champion Philadelphia Eagles.

“Then I realized it, and it was pretty dope. These fans are great, and I love them.”

The Sixers and their fans wanted the No. 1 pick to play and — after five often-confusing months — they got him.

Fultz scored 10 points and had eight assists in his first game since October, helping the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Denver Nuggets 123-104 on Monday night.

The first selection of the 2017 draft shot an airball, had three shots blocked and artfully attacked the lane, flashing glimpses of what has made him both a mystery project and prominent prospect.

With Philadelphia having clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2012, Fultz decided the time was right to return from the injured shoulder and busted confidence that had cost him all but four games of his rookie season.

Fultz was on a media blackout in his absence and said nothing in his public return to clarify his situation.

He basically ignored the first two questions about his shoulder, and instead thanked teammates and coaches for their support during rehab.

Why was today the day to play?

“Just woke up and it was that day,” he said.

The 19-year-old Fultz played the 76ers’ first four games of the season before he was ruled out indefinitely in October with soreness and a scapular muscle imbalance in the shoulder.

“He looked confident,” coach Brett Brown said. “I thought it was a real, sort of bold, gutsy effort that he made given where he was now where he is.”

Joel Embiid had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Sixers in the win.

Will Barton led Denver with 25 points.

Grizzlies 101, Timberwolves 93

In Minneapolis, Wayne Selden scored 23 points, Marc Gasol had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and the Grizzlies snapped a 17-game road losing streak.

Hornets 137, Knicks 128 (OT)

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker had 11 points of his 31 points and three assists in overtime and the Hornets earned their fourth straight win.

Celtics 102, Suns 94

In Phoenix, Jayson Tatum scored 23 points, Marcus Morris added 20 in three quarters before leaving with an injury and Boston beat the Suns.

Pistons 112, Lakers 106

In Detroit, Reggie Jackson scored 20 points and Reggie Bullock had 16, leading the Pistons to the victory.