Jets beat Predators to earn postseason berth

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA – Captain Blake Wheeler wasn’t certain at the beginning of the season if his Winnipeg Jets would contend for a playoff spot. Now he has his answer.
Mark Scheifele scored the only goal in a shootout and the Jets clinched a playoff spot with a 5-4 win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday night.
The Jets are in the postseason for the first time since 2014-15 and just the second time since their move from Atlanta before the 2011-12 season. The franchise hasn’t won a playoff series since 2007.
“A lot of uncertainty coming into the year, where we were going to be,” said Wheeler, who has been with Winnipeg since the relocation. “I don’t think many people thought we were going to be where we are at, a playoff team. Every single guy in here has had a huge part in that. It’s a big moment for our team and for our organization.”
Jets rookie Kyle Connor scored a power-play goal and had two assists, giving him seven goals in six games. That includes a pair of overtime goals in Winnipeg’s previous two games and gives him 29 on the season. That’s tied with Vancouver’s Brock Boeser for the rookie goal scoring lead. Boeser’s season ended March 5 with a fracture in his lower back.
“He’s one of the single biggest reasons why we are where we are,” Wheeler said.
Penguins 5, Flyers 4 (OT)
In Pittsburgh, Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Penguins finished off a season sweep of Philadelphia.
Bruins 2, Wild 1 (OT)
In St. Paul, Minnesota, Brad Marchand scored 28 seconds into overtime to lift Boston to a win over the Wild.
Canucks 4, Stars 1
In Dallas, Reid Boucher and Nic Dowd scored rare goals on the power play, and Vancouver rallied to beat the reeling Stars.
Ducks 5, Oilers 4 (OT)
In Edmonton, Hampus Lindholm scored 1:21 into overtime to lift Anaheim over the Oilers.