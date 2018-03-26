Soaring Rockets reach 60 victories

In a season where Houston is singularly focused on winning its first championship since taking two straight in 1994 and 1995, the Rockets paused for a moment to savor the accomplishment of reaching 60 wins for the first time in franchise history by downing the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.

“It’s hard and it’s a pretty special season to get 60,” coach Mike D’Antoni said.

James Harden had a triple-double with 18 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds in three quarters and the Rockets beat the Hawks 118-99.

“It’s pretty cool to get 60 wins . . . it’s just a good feeling,” Harden said. “That means you’re doing something right, the chemistry is there, you’re sharing the ball, being unselfish and playing for each other.”

It was the second straight game where the Rockets never trailed after a rout of New Orleans on Saturday night that set a franchise record for wins in a season.

The NBA-leading Rockets have won nine straight and became the 18th team in NBA history to reach 60 wins in the 74th game of the season.

“Sixty — you very rarely see it, only one or two teams a year do it,” Eric Gordon said. “So it’s a special year. But the crazy part about it is you still have eight games to go.”

Cavaliers 121, Nets 114

In New York, LeBron James had 37 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Cleveland beat the Nets for its fifth straight victory.

James kept up his latest sensational stretch by going 14-for-19 from the floor. He reached 2,000 points in a season for the 10th time, joining Karl Malone and Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history to do that.

Bucks 106, Spurs 103

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from an ankle injury to score 25 points, and the Bucks held on in the final few minutes after building a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

Antetokounmpo added 10 rebounds to pick up his 37th double-double of the season.

Celtics 104, Kings 93

In Sacramento, Terry Rozier scored a season-high 33 points and nearly matched Boston’s franchise record for 3-pointers, Jaylen Brown made consecutive buckets to break open a close game in the fourth quarter, and the Celtics held on for a win.

Making his sixth start in place of injured All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, Rozier shot 12 of 16, including 8 of 12 on 3s, in the rookie’s most impressive game of the season. Rozier, who had been averaging 16.2 points in Irving’s absence, also had five rebounds and three assists. The eight 3s were one shy of the Celtics’ single-game record of nine shared by Isaiah Thomas and Antoine Walker.

Jazz 110, Warriors 91

In Oakland, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 15 rebounds and Utah pulled away from undermanned, injury-plagued Golden State in the third quarter.

Quinn Cook had 17 points and eight assists as the defending champion Warriors played without their four injured All-Stars and were forced to use yet another makeshift starting lineup.

Pacers 113, Heat 107 (OT)

In Indianapolis, Victor Oladipo had 23 points and five assists to help the Pacers clinch a playoff berth.

Thaddeus Young had 22 points, nine rebounds and five steals, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points and eight rebounds for Indiana, which secured its seventh appearance in the postseason in the last eight seasons.

Knicks 101, Wizards 97

In Washington, Trey Burke scored 19 points in his first start in exactly three years, leading eight players in double figures as New York defeated the wavering Wizards.

Courtney Lee added eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter to send Washington to a third straight loss. It’s the second three-game skid of the season for the Wizards and both have come in the latter portion of a 26-game stretch without All-Star point guard John Wall, who underwent surgery on his left knee in late January. Wall returned to full-contact practice on Saturday.

Clippers 117, Raptors 106

In Toronto, Lou Williams scored 26 points against his former team, Tobias Harris had 20 and the Clippers overcame an 18-point first-quarter deficit to beat the Raptors.

Montrezl Harrell scored 19 points and Milos Teodosic had 15 as the Clippers boosted their playoff hopes by winning for the second time in seven games and snapping a three-game losing streak north of the border.

Trail Blazers 108, Thunder 105

In Oklahoma City, C.J. McCollum scored 34 points to help Portland edge the Thunder.

Damian Lillard scored 24 points, and Jusuf Nurkic added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who swept all four games with Oklahoma City this season. Portland doubled its lead to games over the Thunder for third place in the Western Conference.