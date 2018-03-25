Ben Simmons goes for triple-double as Sixers tame Timberwolves

After his 10th triple-double, Ben Simmons was asked if he’s done enough to lock up NBA Rookie of the Year award.

“I think so,” he said.

Hard to argue.

Simmons had 15 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists, Joel Embiid dazzled while getting the better of Karl-Anthony Towns, and the Philadelphia 76ers inched closer to their first playoff berth in six years with a 120-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

Simmons had his triple-double by late in the third quarter. His crisp passes brought gasps from the crowd. His rebounding was solid. At 208 cm, Simmons is a new kind of point guard.

“The play I’ve had over the season has been pretty consistent,” Simmons said. “I’m doing some things that haven’t been done in a while.”

Embiid also got his share of adoration from the home crowd. He scored 19 points, and had a left-handed block of Towns, a 3-pointer and a windmill dunk in the Sixers’ 20-4 run to start the third quarter.

“That’s the second time this year that I did it,” Embiid said about the windmill. “I’m a 7-footer. I think I can jump. Sometimes I can jump high whenever I want to.”

The Sixers are a confident bunch after their sixth straight win. Dario Saric added 18 points as the Sixers (42-30) ensured a winning season and moved within one win or a Detroit loss from their first postseason appearance since 2012.

Andrew Wiggins scored 16 points, and Towns had 15 points and 11 rebounds, but shot just 3 of 15 from the field for Minnesota as its two-game winning streak was snapped.

The Sixers outscored the Wolves 39-19 in the third quarter to break open a close game.

“They got some easy baskets and once you get momentum, it’s tough,” said Wolves guard Jamal Crawford, who scored 13 points. “They started playing off of confidence. They hit tough shots. They played with more energy. They really took it to us.”

Rockets 114, Pelicans 91

In Houston, James Harden scored 27 points in three quarters and the Rockets routed New Orleans Pelicans for their eighth straight victory.

NBA-leading Houston improved to 59-14 to overtake the 1993-94 championship team for the most wins in franchise history.

Houston never trailed and already had a huge lead to start the fourth before scoring seven straight points early in the period to make it 92-63 with 10 minutes remaining. Clint Capela had four points and a steal to lead Houston in that stretch. Capela finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds, three steals and tied a career high with six blocks.

Pistons 117, Bulls 95

In Detroit, Anthony Tolliver scored 25 points, and the Pistons made 13 3-pointers in the first half to rout Chicago.

Detroit has won three of four, with the only loss in that span in overtime at Houston, but still trails Milwaukee by 5½ games for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Hornets 102, Mavericks 98

In Dallas, Dwight Howard had 23 rebounds and 18 points to cap an eventful four days and Charlotte held off the Mavericks for their third straight victory.

Howard had a career-high 30 rebounds and scored 32 points against Brooklyn on Wednesday night, then served a one-game suspension for his 16th technical foul of the season as Charlotte beat Memphis 140-79 on Thursday night. Kemba Walker had 24 points for the Hornets.

Lakers 100, Grizzlies 93

In Memphis, Kyle Kuzma scored 15 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and had 10 rebounds, and Los Angeles overcame a slow start.

Julius Randle added 20 points and 11 rebounds to help the Lakers end a four-game losing streak. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 18 points, and Lonzo Ball had 12 points and 10 assists.

Magic 105, Suns 99

In Orlando, Aaron Gordon had 29 points and 11 rebounds in Orlando’s victory over Phoenix.

Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and nine rebounds, and D.J. Augustin nearly had his first triple-double of the season with 15 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. The Magic had lost three in a row.