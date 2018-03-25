Qualifier Kokkinakis stuns No. 1 Federer at Miami Open

Roger Federer lost his second consecutive match and the No. 1 ranking Saturday.

Big-serving Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, a qualifier ranked 175th, rallied to upset Federer 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) at the Miami Open. The 36-year-old Federer had been the oldest No. 1 man ever, but he’ll lose that spot to Rafael Nadal when the new rankings come out April 2.

“I deserve it after this match,” Federer said. “That’s how I feel.”

Kokkinakis became the lowest-ranked man to beat a No. 1 player since No. 178 Francisco Clavet upset Lleyton Hewitt in 2003. That upset was also at Key Biscayne.

“Pretty crazy,” said Kokkinakis, 21. “I’m pretty happy about it.”

Federer now has lost back-to-back matches for the first time since 2014, a dip that comes after a career-best 17-0 start to the year. He lost to Juan Martin del Potro in the Indian Wells final Sunday, a defeat that also came down to a winner-take-all tiebreaker.

Did the losses have anything in common?

“Yes, 7-6 in the third,” Federer said. “Other than that, not much.”

The 196-cm Kokkinakis has long been regarded as a promising talent thanks to a thunderous serve and forehand, but has been plagued by injuries. The match was his first against Federer, although they’ve practiced together.

“I’ve always liked his game,” Federer said. “I’m happy for him that on the big stage he was able to show it. It’s a big result for him in his career, and I hope it’s going to launch him.”

Federer’s defeat left both No. 1 players out of the tournament. Simona Halep lost hours earlier to Agnieszka Radwanska 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. Eight-time women’s champion Serena Williams and six-time winner Novak Djokovic were also eliminated in their opening matches.

Federer won’t be playing to reclaim the No. 1 spot anytime soon. He said he’ll skip the upcoming clay season for the second year in a row, including the French Open.

Yoshihito Nishioka was also eliminated on Saturday after losing in straight sets to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic.

Nishioka, ranked 374th, was unable to force a single break point opportunity against No. 13 Berdych, who served four aces in his 6-1, 6-4 victory in 1 hour, 16 minutes.

“I didn’t play well at all (today). But I’ve been doing well considering that I’ve only been back in competition for about three months,” Nishioka said. “I need to shift my focus to the clay-court tournaments (starting in April).”

The 22-year-old Nishioka underwent surgery last April to repair a torn knee ligament he sustained at last year’s tournament. He has played at several meets this year after returning to competition, including January’s Australian Open.