Shoma Uno places second at world championships as Nathan Chen captures men’s title

American quad-jumping prodigy Nathan Chen claimed men’s gold in the World Figure Skating Championships on Saturday.

The 18-year-old from Salt Lake City took his first world title ahead of Shoma Uno, who snatched silver despite falling three times in the free skate.

Chen, the leader after the short program, won the title with 321.40 points.

Uno, fifth after the short program, was second in the free skate and earned a total score of 273.77 points. His runner-up finish comes just weeks after he grabbed the silver medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

“It (my free skate) wasn’t much of a performance, but I was able to finish strong. It might have looked ugly, I never gave up and remained in command,” said Uno, who had cut short his Tuesday training session and was carried out with an ice pack on his right ankle. “I made quite a lot of mistakes, but in the end I was able to fall back on my training.

“The condition of my foot was a lot better tonight, and the mistakes I made were more of a failure to make adjustments.”

LATEST FIGURE SKATING STORIES Kaetlyn Osmond wins world title; Wakaba Higuchi takes silver, Satoko Miyahara claims bronze Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond snatched gold as Olympic champion Alina Zagitova crashed to fifth in a drama-filled women's free skate at the world championships on Friday night. Osmond — ... Nathan Chen leads at worlds as Shoma Uno struggles American quad-jumping sensation Nathan Chen surged to the lead after the men's short program as Shoma Uno struggled in fifth at the world championships on Thursday. Olympic champion Yuzu... Carolina Kostner takes lead at world championships; Satoko Miyahara sits in third place Satoko Miyahara overcame an early mistake to sit in third place in after the women's short program at the World Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday. Miyahara, who placed fourth at ...

Mikhail Kolyada, who was second in the short program and fourth in the free skate, also fell twice but took bronze in the final event of the season. He received 272.32 points.

Rounding out the top five were Israel’s Alexei Bychenko (258.28 points) and Kazuki Tomono (256.11), who was 11th in the short program and third in the free skate. Tomono scored a career-high 173.50 in his free skate in his worlds debut.

“I can hardly believe this,” said the 19-year-old Tomono, who only made his senior debut this season. “I had nothing to lose. I was able to leave everything out there on the ice, largely because I went out there to enjoy myself.

“This is a performance I hope to build on as I prepare for next season.”

Also for Japan, Keiji Tanaka placed 13th overall with 236.66 points.

Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu did not defend his world title because of injury.