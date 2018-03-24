Villanova returns to Elite Eight

Villanova’s 3-point party rolled past the intense pressure of West Virginia to bring the Wildcats to the doorstep of another Final Four two seasons after winning a national championship.

The top-seeded Wildcats continued their outside feast in the NCAA Tournament, downing the fifth-seeded Mountaineers 90-78 on Friday to advance to the East Region final.

Jalen Brunson led Villanova with 27 points and Omari Spellman had 18 with eight rebounds as Villanova overcame the West Virginia press by hitting 13 of 24 shots from 3-point range.

Daxter Miles had 16 points to lead West Virginia. Jevon Carter and Sagaba Konate added 12 each.

Villanova (33-4) has now made 44 3-pointers for the tournament. The outside barrage helped the Wildcats overcome 16 turnovers and played into their Sweet 16 plan for their opponents nicknamed “Press Virginia”: Attack the stifling defense head-on.

“What a game, man. I hope that looked as good as it did from the bench, man,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “That was the most physically demanding, mentally draining 40 minutes we’ve played in a long time. They are so relentless.”

The Wildcats struggled at times, especially in the first half, but dug out of a six-point hole in the second half with an 11-0 run.

The Mountaineers (26-11) stayed close throughout, ramping up the pressure and making Villanova play faster than it wanted to early. But foul trouble throughout the second half was too much for West Virginia to overcome after it gave up the lead.

Carter was called for his third with 17:33 left in the game. That was followed by Miles being whistled for his third and fourth fouls over a two-minute stretch that sent him to the bench with 15 minutes remaining.

Coach Bob Huggins said the fouls “absolutely” stifled the Mountaineers’ ability to keep pressure on Villanova.

No. 3 Texas Tech 78,

No. 2 Purdue 65

In Boston, guided by bench boss Chris Beard, the Red Raiders advanced past the Sweet 16 for the first time in the basketball program’s 93-year history.

Keenan Evans had 12 of his 16 points in the second half, when Texas Tech scored 11 in a row to pull away.

The Red Raiders (27-9) shot 52 percent from the field in the second half and held a 34-30 overall rebounding edge.

Purdue (30-7) got 30 points from Carsen Edwards and 12 points and 13 rebounds from Vincent Edwards.

MIDWEST REGION

No. 1 Kansas 80,

No. 5 Clemson 76

In Omaha, the Jayhawks brought at least a temporary halt to the insanity of this March, withstanding a ferocious rally by Clemson for a too-close-for-comfort victory.

Malik Newman led Kansas (30-7) with 17 points in a one-time runaway that got much closer and, quite frankly, won’t mean much to KU fans if their team can’t finish the job in the Midwest Region final Sunday.

The Jayhawks will play Duke in what will be the nation’s only 1 vs. 2 regional final.

Clemson trailed 62-42, but climbed to within six with 2:27 left. Graham’s offensive rebound after a Svi Mykhailiuk miss at the 1:57 mark allowed the Jayhawks to run almost a minute off the clock.

Gabe DeVoe had a career-high 31 for Clemson (25-10)

No. 2 Duke 69,

No. 11 Syracuse 65

In Omaha, Grayson Allen and Gary Trent Jr., made four clutch free throws down the stretch to help Duke hold off Syracuse.

Freshman Marvin Bagley III scored 22 points to help Mike Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils (29-7) pull away from Jim Boeheim’s Orange — the last at-large team to make it into the field.

The teams went back and forth, trading alley-oop dunks and 3-pointers until the endgame played out with 21 seconds left. Syracuse (23-14) fouled Allen, who went to the line for a 1-and-1 and calmly sank both to push the lead to 67-62.

Tyus Battle made only one of his two free throws to cut the deficit to two with 7 seconds left.

The Orange closed by fouling Trent Jr., who sealed it by improving to 33 of 34 from the line in the last five minutes of games this season.