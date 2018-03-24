Svitolina eliminates Osaka at Miami Open

Naomi Osaka’s bid for the “Sunshine Double” of Indian Wells and Miami Open titles ended with a straight-sets loss to Elina Svitolina on Friday.

Osaka came into the second-round match against fourth-seeded Ukrainian Svitolina on an eight-match winning streak that included her dream run to the Indian Wells title and a first-round triumph here over 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

But it was Svitolina who emerged with a 6-4, 6-2 victory thanks to a solid service performance that saw her win nearly 80 percent of points on her first serve.

Svitolina saved five of six break points she faced and broke Osaka four times en route to the victory in 1 hour and 23 minutes.

After staving off Osaka in a close first set, Svitolina raced to a 4-0 lead in the second.

Svitolina said that Osaka’s win over Williams only bolstered that assurance. “It was challenging. I’m very happy the way I handled this match today and the way I was playing,” she admitted.

Osaka said she didn’t feel any mental letdown, but she was battling physical illness that had her throwing up before the match. She never considered withdrawing, however.

“I don’t think it would be right to just not play, especially after I play someone like Serena, then if you just don’t play the next match — I think that’s wrong.”

Kei Nishikori faced a tougher-than-expected battle in his 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-3 second-round win over unseeded Australian John Millman.

Novak Djokovic, a six-time winner here, lost his second-round match to Benoit Paire, 6-3, 6-4.