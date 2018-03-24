LaMarcus Aldridge drops career-high 45 on Jazz

LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted Utah rookie Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz.

Aldridge had a career-high 45 points, helping San Antonio overcome Mitchell’s 35-point performance in the Spurs’ 124-120 overtime victory over Utah on Friday.

“(Aldridge) was ridiculous and the previous two games, too,” San Antonio guard Manu Ginobili said. “He’s carrying us. He’s just saying, ‘OK, follow me guys and we’ll be OK.’ ”

After losing three straight to drop out of a playoff spot, the Spurs have won six straight and beat the Jazz for the first time in four meetings this season.

San Antonio remained sixth in the Western Conference with the same record as fifth-place New Orleans, a half-game behind Oklahoma City for fourth. Utah remained eighth in the West.

“It’s time to try to put it together on both ends of the floor,” Aldridge said. “Feel like everyone’s been locked in and trying to take care of business.”

Utah’s 12-game road winning streak came to an end, but only after Mitchell had 14 points in the fourth quarter, including three 3-pointers in the final two minutes to force overtime.

“He’s tough,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “Those two 3s he hit were just ridiculous, but he’s got courage and he’s got the skill (and) he’s willing to take those shots.”

After free throws by Ginobili and Patty Mills and a dunk by Jazz center Rudy Gobert put San Antonio up 114-111, Mitchell drained his third 3-pointer of the fourth with 3.6 seconds remaining to force overtime.

“Not wanting to lose takes over my mind,” Mitchell said of his run. “Just trying to find a way to win. If it means hitting shots, hitting shots and if it means you’re getting doubled, pass the ball to Rudy (Gobert) or if it’s getting the steals on defense, whatever it may be to win the game.”

Mills, who finished with 23 points, had six points in overtime as the Spurs capped an undefeated six-game homestand.

Aldridge averaged 32.2 points and 9.0 rebounds during the winning streak, including two double-doubles.

Warriors 106, Hawks 94

In Oakland, Stephen Curry returned from a six-game absence with a right ankle injury only to strain his left knee after scoring 29 points, and beat-up, undermanned Golden State held off Atlanta.

Curry grimaced as he hopped around and made it to the bench on a tender left side with 3:09 left in the third quarter after JaVale McGee fell over and the center’s right elbow appeared to pound into Curry’s left knee. The two-time MVP immediately sat in a chair and put his head down before going into the locker room.

Nick Young scored 24 points with six 3-pointers as the defending champions were already down their other All-Stars — Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Young, Patrick McCaw, Jordan Bell and Zaza Pachulia joined Curry in the starting lineup. Pachulia had nine rebounds, while Bell scored 12 points.

Raptors 116, Nets 112

In Toronto, Kyle Lowry had 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in his 10th triple-double with the Raptors, Jonas Valanciunas scored 23 points and Toronto beat Brooklyn for its 12th straight victory over the Nets.

Brooklyn’s D’Angelo Russell had 18 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds for his first career triple-double.

Timberwolves 108, Knicks 104

In New York, Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Minnesota topped New York to clinch its first winning record in 13 years.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a career-high 39 points for the Knicks.

Cavaliers 120, Suns 95

In Cleveland, LeBron James scored 27 points in three quarters, Kevin Love added 20 and the Cavaliers welcomed back three players from injury in a blowout victory over Phoenix.

The Suns were without their top two scorers, Devin Booker (right hand sprain) and T.J. Warren (left knee inflammation). But even they might not have been able to stop Phoenix from losing its 10th in a row and 25th in 27 games.

Celtics 105, Trail Blazers 100

In Portland, Marcus Morris had 30 points and short-handed Boston handed the Blazers their second straight loss following a 13-game winning streak.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum each had 26 points for Portland.

Thunder 105, Heat 99

In Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook scored 17 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Thunder beat Miami.

James Johnson scored 23 points and Goran Dragic added 20 for the Heat.

Bucks 118, Bulls 105

In Chicago, Shabazz Muhammad scored 21 points and Milwaukee overcame a sluggish start to beat the Bulls.

Denzel Valentine led Chicago with 20 points.

Pacers 109, Clippers 104.

In Indianapolis, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points and Indiana used a late 9-0 run to hold off Los Angeles, putting the Pacers on the precipice of clinching a playoff spot.

Lou Williams paced the Clippers with 27 points.

Nuggets 108, Wizards 100

In Washington, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray each scored 25 points and Denver beat the hosts to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 24 points as they failed to gain ground in the competitive East.