Stablemaster Takanohana seeks fresh start with Japan Sumo Association

Stablemaster Takanohana said Friday he is willing to withdraw his complaint against the Japan Sumo Association and start from scratch.

The former yokozuna had submitted a letter to the Cabinet Office’s public certification committee that accused the JSA of improper behavior. The ongoing spat started when former yokozuna Harumafuji injured a wrestler in Takanohana’s stable during a regional tour, but has since escalated.

“I want to go back and try and start this over from zero, and work this out between my lawyer and the association,” Takanohana said after morning practice at his stable’s temporary training base in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture.

A likely factor in the stablemaster’s new stance was last Sunday’s revelation that one of Takanohana’s young wrestlers, Takayoshitoshi, had struck a lower-ranked wrestler from his stable at the venue of the ongoing Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in Osaka.

“The fact is that this situation with my apprentice has caused a great deal of trouble,” Takanohana said. “This reflects on my unworthiness as a teacher. I am going to make an effort to cooperate with everyone in the association.”

The JSA’s board of directors will consider Takayoshitoshi’s punishment on March29.

“As his teacher, I am responsible for him,” Takanohana said. “Takayoshitoshi is still just 20 and I hope he can receive a lenient punishment.”