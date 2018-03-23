Florida State bounces Gonzaga to reach Elite 8

Terance Mann grabbed the basketball with both hands and screamed, relishing his turn to be the high-scoring hero while Florida State steadily pulled away from Gonzaga.

If he doesn’t get the opportunity again, the junior guard will be just fine with it. These surprising Seminoles are thriving on balance, discipline and tremendous teamwork during an upset run that has stretched all the way to the brink of the Final Four.

Mann scored 18 points and the ninth-seeded Seminoles advanced to the Elite Eight for just the third time in school history with a 75-60 victory over the fourth-seeded Zags on Thursday night in the West Region semifinal.

Rising star Rui Hachimura scored 16 points and Zach Norvell Jr. added 14 for the Zags (32-5), who hadn’t lost since Jan. 18. Already playing without injured forward Killian Tillie, the Zags struggled when forwards Johnathan Williams and Hachimura got into early foul trouble.

“Every time we thought we had something going forward, they took it right back and got a big stop or a big bucket,” Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert said. “A credit to how tough they are, and how many close games they’ve played in. Really frustrating on our end, because those things usually happen for us down the stretch.”

Mann was the only double-digit scorer for the Seminoles (23-11) as they coolly knocked off a third straight higher-seeded opponent in the NCAA Tournament — one with a 16-game winning streak, no less.

“I’m sure there was a lot of nines and eights and sevens and fives on that box score?” Mann asked, and he was right: Five Seminoles contributed at least seven points apiece.

“It’s just about whoever’s on the court is going to give you their whole effort,” Mann said. “It’s amazing to be on a team like this and know that if you’re not doing it, somebody else will pick you up.”

Florida State is in the Elite Eight for the first time since 1993 with a chance at its first Final Four berth since 1972 — coincidentally, just down Figueroa Street at the recently demolished Los Angeles Sports Arena. It’s an incredible run out West for a team that went 9-9 in ACC play and lost its conference tournament opener.

Coach Leonard Hamilton’s best postseason run in his 16 years at Florida State is extended to Saturday, when the Seminoles will face third-seeded Michigan for a trip to the Final Four in San Antonio.

“We knew we were capable of this,” said guard P.J. Savoy, who had six points. “As long as we stuck with our program, we knew we had the kind of athletes that not too many other teams have seen before.”

Maintaining a lead down the stretch at Staples Center, Florida State halted Gonzaga’s push for a second straight Final Four berth by last year’s tournament finalist.

Florida State followed up its stunning comeback against top-seeded Xavier last weekend with a steady, dominant second half against Gonzaga. The Seminoles jumped to a 13-point lead early in the second half and never let their margin dip below four, with Mann providing the biggest buckets along the way.

No. 3 Michigan 99, No. 7 Texas A&M 72

In Los Angeles, Michigan thoroughly dominated Texas A&M, extending its winning streak to 12 games.

Michigan (31-7) led the entire game and hit 14 3-pointers, including 10 in the first half.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman led Michigan with 24 points.

Tyler Davis paced Texas A&M (22-13 with 24 points.

SOUTH REGION

No. 9 Kansas St. 61, No. 5 Kentucky 58

In Atlanta, Xavier Sneed scored 22 points and Barry Brown Jr. came through with the shot of the game, banking one in with his left hand before he sprawled out on the court to give gritty Kansas State a victory over Kentucky.

Demeaned by many pundits as the worst team still alive in the NCAA Tournament, ninth-seeded K-State (25-11) got the last laugh against a program that holds eight national titles.

P.J. Washington led Kentucky (26-11) with 18 points.

No. 11 Loyola 69, No. 7 Nevada 68

In Atlanta, Loyola Chicago kept up its amazing run with a narrow victory over Nevada.

With the shot clock running down and the Ramblers clinging to a one-point lead, Marques Townes knocked down a 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds remaining. He finished with 18 points.

Loyola (31-5) fell behind by 12 points in the early going, but got back in the game when Nevada’s run-and-gun offense suddenly went cold. The Wolf Pack’s final points of the first half came on Cody Martin’s dunk with 7:57 remaining. Loyola closed the half on a 12-0 run and pushed out to a 12-point lead of its own early in the second half.

Nevada (29-8) rallied and it came to the final seconds. Townes hit the big shot to clinch it.