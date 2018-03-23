Kemba Walker scores 46 as Hornets throttle Grizzlies by 61 points

Kemba Walker was surprised to learn his Charlotte Hornets had just recorded the sixth-largest win in NBA history.

“That’s not something you see every day,” Walker said after his 46 points led the Hornets to a 140-79 victory Thursday night over the Memphis Grizzlies. “We played well. We knew these guys were short-handed with no Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, who are two awesome players. But we just handled our business.”

Did they ever.

With Walker leading the charge with the ninth 40-point game of his career, the Hornets roared ahead 12-2 in the first 4 ½ minutes, were ahead 37-14 after one quarter, 75-42 at halftime and by a game-high 65 points (137-72) with 1:45 left before taking the 61-point win.

Only Cleveland’s 68-point win over Miami in 1991, Indiana’s 65-point victory over Portland in 1998, the Los Angeles Lakers’ 63-point rout of Golden State in 1972, Golden State’s 62-point win over Sacramento in 1991 and the old Syracuse Nationals’ 62-point win over the New York Knicks in 1960 were larger in league history.

Charlotte’s largest previous win in franchise history came by 52 points (136-84) at home against Philadelphia on Feb. 27, 1992.

The Hornets did so on a night in which they were without the suspended Dwight Howard.

Walker scored 17 points in the first quarter, 18 in the second quarter and 11 in the third quarter before he was replaced for the final time with 1:48 left in the third. He hit 13 of 18 shots overall, including 10 of 14 on 3-pointers, and was 10 of 10 on free throws in 28 minutes.

“Tonight I shot the ball really well,” Walker said. “My teammates did a great job of getting me open. We just had to pick up our games because we knew Dwight wasn’t playing. I thought we did a great job doing that.”

Wayne Selden scored 18 points for Memphis (19-53). Conley (left heel) and Gasol (rest) remain out with injuries for the Grizzlies.

Rockets 100, Pistons 96 (OT)

In Houston, James Harden scored 21 points, including 10 of the Rockets’ 12 points in overtime, to shake off a tough four quarters and lift the Rockets over Detroit.

Blake Griffin had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Pistons.

Pelicans 128, Lakers 125

In New Orleans, Anthony Davis capped a 33-point performance with two clutch free throws and a game-sealing steal in the final seconds, Rajon Rondo had 24 points and 10 assists, and the Pelicans erased an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Los Angeles.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Lakers with 28 points.

76ers 118, Magic 98

In Orlando, Joel Embiid had 17 points and nine rebounds in just 20 minutes and surging Philadelphia moved closer to a playoff berth with a victory over the Magic.

Rodney Purvis came off the bench to score 19 points for Orlando in the loss.

Jazz 119, Mavericks 112

In Dallas, Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points and Utah got back on the winning track by beating the Mavericks.

J.J. Barea had a season-high 23 points for Dallas with 20 in the first half.

Kings 105, Hawks 90

In Sacramento, Justin Jackson scored 11 of his season-high 20 points in the third quarter and the Kings beat Atlanta.