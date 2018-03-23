Kings star Anze Kopitar burns Avalanche with four-goal night

Anze Kopitar was asked over and over about scoring four goals. All he wanted to do was talk about earning two points. That’s the No. 1 figure on his mind.

“I’m playing for the guys in here. Our goal is to make the playoffs,” Kopitar said . “That’s all it comes down to.”

Still, it was a pretty special evening for the Los Angeles captain.

Kopitar became the first Kings player with a four-goal game since 1993, Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots and Los Angeles picked up another valuable road win by cruising past the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 on Thursday.

Kopitar was so efficient that he picked up his fourth career hat trick with 7:33 remaining in the second period. He added another goal early in the third. This was the first four-goal game by a Kings player since Luc Robitaille accomplished the feat on Nov. 25, 1993, at Quebec.

“He’s elite. He’s one of the best players in the league,” said Kopitar’s teammate Nate Thompson, who had two assists. “I have a first-row seat and it’s fun to watch.”

Tobias Rieder had two goals and Jake Muzzin scored his first since Feb. 3 for the Kings, who surpassed Anaheim for the third spot in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles improved to 6-0-2 over its last eight road games.

Quick allowed an early goal to Mikko Rantanen and was stellar after that in a game that had a playoff feel. Well, at least early, before the Kings reeled off seven unanswered goals.

Lightning 7, Islanders 6

In New York, J.T. Miller scored twice, Brayden Point had a goal and two assists, and high-scoring Tampa Bay held off the hosts.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots for his NHL-leading 42nd victory.

Sharks 2, Golden Knights 1 (OT)

In San Jose, Logan Couture scored 39 seconds into overtime to send the Sharks to their season-high sixth straight victory.

Blue Jackets 4, Panthers 0

In Columbus, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 33 shots for his fifth shutout of the season, Cam Atkinson had a goal and an assist and the hosts blanked Florida for their 10th straight victory.

Capitals 1, Red Wings 0

In Detroit, Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season and Brett Connolly scored on a third-period breakaway to lift Washington over the hosts.

Maple Leafs 5, Predators 2

In Nashville, Auston Matthews had a goal in his return from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for 10 games and Toronto beat the hosts.

Hurricanes 6, Coyotes 5

In Raleigh, Jeff Skinner scored his second goal with 1:58 left, and Carolina beat Arizona despite giving up a weird goal when the puck stuck in goalie Cam Ward’s skate.

Oilers 6, Senators 2

In Ottawa, Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists for Edmonton.

Flyers 4, Rangers 3

In Philadelphia, Travis Konecny scored twice, Claude Giroux had three assists and the Flyers edged New York.

Canucks 5, Blackhawks 2

In Chicago, Alexander Edler scored twice, Jacob Markstrom made 39 saves and Vancouver topped the hosts to stop a seven-game slide.