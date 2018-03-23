Nishioka tops De Minaur in Miami Open first round

Yoshihito Nishioka advanced to the second round of the Miami Open with a straight sets victory Thursday over Alex De Minaur of Australia.

Nishioka, ranked 374th, converted five of his seven break point opportunities to complete the 6-2, 6-4 win over the world No. 130 in 1 hour, 16 minutes.

“I was able to play attacking shots and make my opponent run. It worked out well,” the lefthander said. “(De Minaur) got here through qualifying, and I think he’s among the up-and-coming crop of young players.”

The 22-year-old Nishioka, who pulled out of last year’s tournament after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament, will play 10th seed Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic in the second round.

Kei Nishikori, who received a first-round bye as the 26th seed, will face unseeded Australian John Millman in the second round on Friday.