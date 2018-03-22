Sprinters Yoshihide Kiryu, Justin Gatlin set to square off in 100 meters at Golden Grand Prix Osaka

Sprinter Yoshihide Kiryu, and men’s 100-meter world champion Justin Gatlin are set to compete in the 100 at the Golden Grand Prix Osaka, the Japan Association of Athletics Federations announced Thursday.

Kiryu, whose 9.98-second time last September set a national record in the 100, will be joined by Ryota Yamagata, who ran 10.00 in September.

Asuka Cambridge and Shuhei Tada, who competed for Japan at last summer’s IAAF World Athletics Championships, are also slated to race in the 100.

The meet is scheduled for May 20 at Osaka’s Yanmar Stadium.