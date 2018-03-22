Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby gets 700th career assist in victory over Canadiens

Sidney Crosby doesn’t really have an explanation for how he does what he does. He just does it.

So if you’re looking for clarity on how the Pittsburgh Penguins star managed to knock a pass from Jake Guentzel out of the air, deflect it forward to the front of his stick before tapping it by one of the best goaltenders on the planet to spark his team to a 5-3 win over Montreal, look elsewhere.

“You try to finish plays out in practice,” Crosby said after the 406th goal of his career, one unlike the 405 that came before it. “Sometimes it works out that you can do it in the game and sometimes it doesn’t. Fortunately, it did today.”

Montreal rallied from a two-goal deficit to take a 3-2 lead 14:24 into the third on Jacob de la Rose’s fourth goal of the season. The advantage lasted less than a minute. Guentzel chipped a pass to Crosby and Crosby did the rest.

“Are you surprised, really?” said Price, who finished with 34 saves in his return after missing a month due to a concussion. “It was a great play. I tried to hit it and he got it first, then he batted it back in. That’s pretty impressive.”

And pretty necessary for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who avoided dropping both games of a back-to-back against also-rans Montreal and the New York Islanders.

“It was a huge goal for us,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “It was an answer to the goal that they got to gain the lead to go in. To go in after two periods with a tie game was really important for us.”

Derick Brassard put the Penguins in front to stay by beating Price 2:38 into the third period and Crosby became the third active player with 700 career assists when he set up Guentzel for an insurance goal with less than 2 minutes to play.

Evgeni Malkin and Patric Hornqvist also scored for the Penguins, who drew within two points of idle first-place Washington in the Metropolitan Division.

Jonathan Drouin, Nikita Scherbak and Jacob de la Rose scored for the Canadiens but Montreal lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES Sprinters Yoshihide Kiryu, Justin Gatlin set to square off in 100 meters at Golden Grand Prix Osaka Sprinter Yoshihide Kiryu, and men's 100-meter world champion Justin Gatlin are set to compete in the 100 at the Golden Grand Prix Osaka, the Japan Association of Athletics Federations announced ... Hideki Matsuyama beats Yusaku Miyazato in group stage at Dell Match Play World No. 6 Hideki Matsuyama's bogey-free effort earned him a win over compatriot Yusaku Miyazato on Wednesday in the group stage of the Dell Technologies Match Play. In a turnaround fro... Naomi Osaka overpowers 'favorite player' Serena Williams in Miami Open first round Naomi Osaka followed her first career title by knocking former world No. 1 Serena Williams out of the Miami Open in straight sets Wednesday. Fresh from winning Sunday's BNP Paribas Open final, t...

In St. Louis, Jaden Schwartz scored his second goal of the game 30 seconds into overtime to lift the Blues past Boston.

Schwartz skated up the middle and fired a shot past Anton Khudobin. St. Louis won for the fifth time in six games to move within a point of the final Western Conference wild-card spot.

Jake Allen made 21 saves to improve to 24-21-2.

Coyotes 4, Sabres 1

In Buffalo, Clayton Keller had two assists to break the Arizona record for points by a rookie in the Coyotes’ victory over the Sabres in a matchup of the NHL’s two worst teams.

Rookie Dylan Strome scored in his first game after being called up from the minors. Derek Stepan had a goal and assist, and Richard Panik and Max Domi, with an empty-netter, also scored. Antti Raanta stopped 29 shots to improve to 12-4-4 in his past 20 starts.

Keller, Arizona’s 2016 first-round draft pick, extended his points streak to six games, in which he has two goals and five assists. He has 55 points, one more than Peter Mueller had in setting the rookie team record in 2007-08. And Keller has 35 assists, one more than teammate Max Domi had in his rookie season two years ago.

Ducks 4, Flames 0

In Calgary, John Gibson stopped 29 shots to lead Anaheim over the Flames.

Gibson earned his fourth shutout of the season and 16th of his career. He is 12-3-1 in his last 16 starts.

Francois Beauchemin had a goal and an assist and Andrew Cogliano, Ondrej Kase, Hamphus Lindholm also scored for the Ducks, who’ve won four straight and are tied with Colorado for sixth in the Western Conference, one point ahead of the Los Angeles Kings.