Charlotte’s Dwight Howard becomes only eighth player in NBA history with 30-point, 30-rebound game

One of Dwight Howard’s close friends wasn’t too enthused with the center’s effort at halftime. So, he sent him a text message to let him know.

It pushed the Charlotte Hornets star to one of the most dominant performances in NBA history.

Howard had 32 points and a franchise-record 30 rebounds, becoming just the eighth player in league history with a 30-30 game, and the Hornets stormed back to beat Brooklyn 111-105 on Wednesday night.

“I just thought that my energy and effort wasn’t where it needed to be for our team to be successful,” Howard said. “Got a text at halftime from somebody and it kind of got me motivated and gave me some extra energy.”

Howard is the first NBA player with a 30-point, 30-rebound game since Kevin Love did it for Minnesota on Nov. 12, 2010.

“Never been part of something like that,” Hornets teammate Kemba Walker said. “It was incredible. Yeah, it was incredible to see those kinds of numbers and be a part of it. Yeah, it was crazy.”

Howard also became the first player with a 30-30 game against the Nets since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it for the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 3, 1978, when he had 37 points and 30 rebounds.

“I mean that’s great to be named with someone like Kareem,” Howard said. “It’s one of the guys I looked up to growing up, him and Wilt Chamberlain.”

Walker scored 10 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter for the Hornets, who trailed by as many 23 points in the second half but rallied to win in front of an announced crowd of 10,231 at Barclay Center while a heavy snowfall outside blanketed the New York City area.

Trailing 105-102 after a pair of free throws from D’Angelo Russell with 2:14 left in regulation, the Hornets tightened up on defense and went on a 9-0 run to pull off the impressive comeback.

Jeremy Lamb, who had 17 points to help end Charlotte’s two-game losing streak, made a layup to cut the deficit to 105-104. The Hornets then called a timeout after a miss by Caris LeVert with 23 seconds left.

Brooklyn missed its last five shots of the game.

Despite having made just five of his first 24 shots on the night, on the ensuing possession, Walker got the green light from Hornets coach Steve Clifford. The Bronx native, who starred at Rice High School in Harlem, spun around Quincy Acy and capped a three-point play to put Charlotte up 107-105, the Hornets’ first lead of the night since a 16-15 advantage with 5:46 in the opening quarter.

“I’d been struggling the whole night, but guys are confident in me and that’s all that matters,” Walker said. “Coach still wanted me to be the one to take the shot.”

LeVert then missed a chance to tie it when he was met by Howard under the basket. Howard then hit a pair of free throws to make it 109-105.

Russell scored 19 points and LeVert added 11 for the Nets, whose two-game winning streak was snapped. They have yet to have won three consecutive this season.

“We’ve done a great job the last two games locking down in the fourth quarter and tonight we didn’t,” Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson said.

Cavaliers 132, Raptors 129

In Cleveland, LeBron James scored 35 points and added 17 assists, his last setting up a late a 3-pointer by Kevin Love, and the undermanned Cavaliers ended Toronto’s nine-game road winning streak.

The Cavs were missing five rotational players and coach Tyronn Lue, who missed his second straight game because of health reasons.

But they had James, who earlier in the day said, “I’ll be available, so we got a chance.”

James didn’t have a turnover in 40 minutes and he made three free throws in the final 7.8 seconds. He missed one with 3.9 seconds left, giving the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors a final shot, but DeMar DeRozan’s 3-pointer — contested by James — was wide left.

DeRozan and Toronto coaches complained the All-Star was fouled to no avail.

Clippers 127, Bucks 120

In Milwaukee, DeAndre Jordan had 25 points and 22 rebounds to lead Los Angeles past the Bucks.

Austin Rivers added 22 points and Lou Williams scored 19 for the Clippers, who bounced back after a deflating loss to Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee lost All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to a right ankle sprain late in the first half. Antetokounmpo appeared to get hurt when he tripped over teammate Shabazz Muhammad under the Bucks’ basket.

76ers 119, Grizzlies 105

In Philadelphia, Robert Covington, J.J. Redick and Dario Saric each had 15 points to pace all five 76ers starters in double-figures, and Philadelphia continued its push for home-court advantage in the playoffs.

Joel Embiid added 14 points and Ben Simmons had 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the 76ers (40-30), who won their fourth straight to improve to a season-best 10 games over .500. None of the starters played in the fourth quarter.

Spurs 98, Wizards 90

In San Antonio, LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 points and nine rebounds, and the Spurs won their fifth straight game.

San Antonio remained in sixth place in the Western Conference, one-half game behind fourth-place Oklahoma City. The Spurs close out a six-game homestand Friday against Utah, which is 1½ games behind San Antonio in eighth place.

Bradley Beal and Kelly Oubre Jr. each had 21 points to lead the Wizards, who dropped into sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Pelicans 96, Pacers 92

In New Orleans, Anthony Davis capped a 28-point, 13-rebound, five-block performance with a 4.5-meter baseline fade, a gritty putback and two free throws in the final minute, and the Pelicans outlasted Indiana.

E’Twaun Moore scored 23 points for New Orleans, which had to overcome a scrappy defensive effort by Indiana to win its third straight.

Nuggets 135, Bulls 102

In Chicago, Nikola Jokic had 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists on Serbian Heritage Night and Denver routed the Bulls.

The Nuggets shot 61.4 percent (51-for-83) from the field and had seven players score in double figures. Paul Millsap had 22 points and eight rebounds in 27 minutes, and Wilson Chandler made five of Denver’s 20 3s on his way to 19 points.

The Nuggets (39-33) improved to 1-2 on a seven-game trip and pulled within 1½ games of idle Utah for eighth in the Western Conference playoff race.

Heat 119, Knicks 98

In Miami, Kelly Olynyk scored 22 points and handed out a career-high 10 assists, Tyler Johnson added 22 points and the Heat had little trouble on the way to beating New York.

Wayne Ellington scored 16, Justise Winslow added 15, Goran Dragic had 14 and Josh Richardson finished with 12 for Miami, which remained seventh in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Enes Kanter had 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Knicks.