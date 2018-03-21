Yokozuna Kakuryu takes down Ichinojo to maintain perfect record

Unbeaten yokozuna Kakuryu is primed to win his fourth makuuchi division championship after capturing an 11th straight victory with a massive effort Wednesday at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament.

In one of his more challenging bouts of the competition so far, Kakuryu held fast against hulking komusubi Ichinojo to maintain his perfect record and push his fellow Mongolian further down the ranks.

Ichinojo, whose 215-kg frame has helped him garner eight victories here, used his bulk to put the 155-kg yokozuna on the back foot as the two wrestlers quickly slumped together into a standstill.

But the lone yokozuna at Edion Arena Osaka displayed his Herculean strength, resisting an attempt by Ichinojo to force him from the ring before pushing out the colossal komusubi.

After suffering his first defeat yesterday at the hands of Ichinojo, No. 6 Kaisei caught a lucky break and earned a default victory over Takakeisho (3-8) to stay within one win of Kakuryu.

The No. 3 maegashira, one of four wrestlers here to beat January’s champion Tochinoshin, withdrew from the tournament after suffering a right foot injury in his bout with No. 6 Hokutofuji (5-6) on Tuesday.

In other matches, Takayasu escaped defeat at the hands of Tochinoshin (7-4) to earn his ninth victory and become the sole wrestler in third place.

LATEST SUMO STORIES Kakuryu alone at top as Kaisei suffers first defeat Yokozuna Kakuryu maintained his perfect record and took sole command of the lead on Tuesday, the 10th day of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament. The yokozuna needed a few more seconds than... Kakuryu survives mighty scare to keep Spring Basho tied at top Yokozuna Kakuryu's awkward win kept him atop the standings with Brazilian maegashira Kaisei on Monday, the ninth day of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament. The yokozuna was nearly blown ou... Kakuryu and Kaisei stay perfect at Spring Basho Yokozuna Kakuryu and No. 6 maegashira Kaisei each won on Sunday to remain unbeaten and in the lead on the eighth day of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament. The only yokozuna in the 15-day ...

After driving the Georgian to the edge of the ring with a vigorous charge, Takayasu was pulled down by Tochinoshin as the sekiwake leapt out to avoid defeat.

But after a meeting, the judges ruled Tochinoshin to have overstepped the straw bales prior to the ozeki’s fall.

Goeido secured a winning record with a quick win against No. 4 Shodai. The Osaka-born ozeki stopped the charging No. 4 maegashira in his tracks and pushed his hopping opponent out for his eighth win.

Mitakeumi (5-6) suffered his fourth straight loss after being plowed out by No. 5 Chiyomaru (5-6). The sekiwake had the 193-kg maegashira on the ropes twice before a 30-second rest gave Chiyomaru enough energy to slide Mitakeumi over the straw.

Chiyotairyu fell to his ninth loss against No. 2 Arawashi (2-9) when the komusubi lost his footing as his slapping charge was deflected by the Mongolian.

Among the rank-and-file wrestlers here, No. 11 Yutakayama, Osaka natives No. 13 Daishomaru and No. 14 Ikioi, and Bulgarian No. 17 Aoiyama are all still in contention after earning their eighth wins.