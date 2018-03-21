Rockets snap Blazers’ 13-game winning streak

James Harden says he’s constantly working on his step-back 3-pointer. It paid off against Portland.

Harden scored 42 points, including a pair of 3s down the stretch, and the Houston Rockets snapped the Trail Blazers’ 13-game winning streak with a 115-111 win on Tuesday night.

“This doesn’t just happen,” Harden said about his shot from distance. “I am constantly working on it every day, every single day. I am trying to get better and improve. I’m still doing that.”

Portland’s winning streak was tied for the second-longest in franchise history. The team also won 13 consecutive games in 2007.

Chris Paul added 22 points for the Rockets, who have won six straight and 23 of their last 24 and have the best record in the NBA.

Al-Farouq Aminu had 22 points, including six 3-pointers, for Portland. The Blazers had also won nine straight at the Moda Center.

“They’re the No. 1 team in the league for a reason. They find ways to win, they’ve got a lot of shooters out there. James is going to be the MVP of the league. They played how we thought they would play, and our team, I thought we came out and played a good game, too,” Damian Lillard said. “We’ve just got to make a few more plays and make a few more shots if we want to beat a team like that.”

Harden and Trevor Ariza each hit 3-pointers to stretch Houston’s lead to 110-102. Harden added another step-back 3 with 1:55 left and it seemed Portland was out of it.

“I just try to wait for the defender to make his move,” Harden said. “When he gets to where I want him to be, then I take my shot. It’s all about rhythm, timing.”

But the Blazers rallied with a 9-0 run, capped by CJ McCollum’s floater with 28 seconds left to pull within 113-111.

Paul went to the line with 1.3 seconds left and made both shots. After a timeout, Lillard tried a 3-pointer but it missed.

Jusuf Nurkic finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds for Portland, while Lillard had 20 points. Neither Lillard nor backcourt mate McCollum hit a 3-pointer in the game.

Aminu had four 3-pointers in the opening quarter and finished with 16 points to lead all scorers. Harden had 14 for the Rockets, who trailed 31-27 going into the second.

Evan Turner put back his own layup to cap an 11-2 Portland run and put the Blazers up 42-38. Turner had to leave the game later in the period after he sustained a cut that appeared above his left eve.

Harden was booed each time he had the ball by the Moda Center crowd, but he finished the half with 21 points and the score was knotted at 55.

Portland had five 3-pointers in the first quarter compared to Houston’s one — but the Rockets’ production picked up in the second quarter with seven 3s. The Rockets went into the game with the league’s best 3-point percentage at 50 percent, while the Blazers were next at 45.5 percent.

Houston finished with 19 3-pointers while Portland had 11.

“Credit their defense, but I had some pretty good looks,” said McCollum, who finished with eight points. “I’d like to get some of those back.”

Celtics 100, Thunder 99

In Boston, Marcus Morris made a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left and the Celtics stunned Oklahoma City.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Morris added 21 points as Boston snapped the Thunder’s six-game win streak.

Timberwolves 123, Clippers 109

In Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony Towns racked up 30 points and 10 rebounds for his NBA-best 60th double-double and Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points in an all-around performance.

Hawks 99, Jazz 94

In Salt Lake City, Dennis Schroder scored a career-high 41 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and Atlanta stunned the Jazz.

Pelicans 115, Mavericks 105

In New Orleans, Anthony Davis scored 37 points, and the Pelicans overcame the absence of second-leading scorer Jrue Holiday in a win over struggling Dallas.

Raptors 93, Magic 86

In Orlando, Kyle Lowry scored 25 points and Toronto used a strong fourth-quarter defensive effort to beat the Magic.

Pistons 115, Suns 88

In Phoenix, Blake Griffin narrowly missed a triple-double and Detroit celebrated the return of Reggie Jackson by handing the short-handed Suns their ninth straight loss.