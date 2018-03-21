Lightning rally to beat Maple Leafs

Alex Killorn and the Tampa Bay Lightning pulled off a rare comeback to knock off their division rival.

Killorn broke a tie with 10:46 left in the third period and Tampa Bay scored the final four goals to rally for a 4-3 victory over Toronto, stopping the Maple Leafs’ four-game winning streak Tuesday night.

Killorn took a pass from rookie Tony Cirelli and fired in a shot from the slot to put the Lightning ahead after they trailed 3-0 midway through the second.

“In the intermission we just wanted to stick to our game and just thought about how good it would feel to come back and win this game,” Killorn said.

The Lightning scored three times in the third as they came back from down three or more goals to win in regulation for the fifth time in franchise history — the first time since defeating the New York Rangers on Dec. 23, 2006.

“The vibe in the room was really good after two (periods),” coach Jon Cooper said. “Everybody thought it was an extremely winnable game and they went out and played a really, really responsible third period.”

Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh and Nikita Kucherov also scored as Tampa Bay reached 50 wins for the second time in team history. Yanni Gourde had two assists for the Atlantic Division leaders, who moved five points ahead of second-place Boston for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves and set a Lightning record with his 41st victory of the season.

James van Riemsdyk scored twice for Toronto, which fell to 28-2-2 when leading after two periods. Fredrik Andersen returned after missing two games with an upper-body injury and stopped 21 shots in the loss.

“We definitely did a lot of good things but obviously we didn’t play consistently enough throughout the game,” said van Riemsdyk, who has seven goals in the past four games. “They are a really good team and you have to play a full 60 to beat a team like that.”

Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 1

In Chicago, Nathan MacKinnon had two assists, extending his point streak to a career high-tying 13 games.

Capitals 4, Stars 3

In Washington, John Carlson scored with five minutes remaining to help the Capitals beat Dallas and extend their lead atop the Metropolitan Division.

Blue Jackets 5, Rangers 3

In New York, Artemi Panarin had three goals and an assist, Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves and Columbus extended its winning streak to nine games.

Islanders 4, Penguins 1

In New York, Mathew Barzal and Adam Pelech scored in the first period.

Red Wings 5, Flyers 4 (SO)

In Detroit, Frans Nielsen scored his NHL-record 22nd shootout winner and the Red Wings edged Philadelphia to end its 10-game losing streak.

Jets 2, Kings 1 (OT)

In Winnipeg, Kyle Connor scored his second goal of the game 1:37 into overtime.

Panthers 7, Senators 2

In Ottawa, Jared McCann had a goal and two assists to lead Florida while Senators captain Erik Karlsson sat out following the death of his son.

Oilers 7, Hurricanes 3

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists and Edmonton rode three-goal first period to a victory over the Hurricanes.

Sharks 6, Devils 2

In San Jose, Jannik Hansen scored his first goal of the season and fellow fourth-liners Eric Fehr and Barclay Goodrow also scored.

Golden Knights 4, Canucks 1

In Las Vegas, Jonathan Marchessault scored his 23rd goal.