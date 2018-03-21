Shoma Uno rocked by injury scare in practice for worlds

Shoma Uno’s latest training session ahead of the upcoming figure skating world championships in Milan was cut short Tuesday as he appeared to have sustained an ankle injury on the second day of official practice.

The 20-year-old, a silver medalist at the recent Pyeongchang Olympics, is scheduled to compete in the men’s short program on Thursday, the day after competition gets under way at the Mediolanum Forum.

On Tuesday evening, Uno left the ice rink after a few minutes, before he had performed any jumps, and was then carried on a member of staff’s back with a cold pack around his ankle as he got on the bus, saying to reporters “I’m OK.”

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and defending world champion Yuzuru Hanyu will miss the world championships as he recovers from an ankle injury.

The combined results of a country’s top-two finishers at the March 21-25 event will determine the number of berths for next year’s world championships in Saitama, with three being the maximum for both men and women.

The women’s short program will be held Wednesday and their free skate on Friday. The men’s free skate will take place Saturday.