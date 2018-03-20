2019 Rugby World Cup organizers predict ¥437 billion in economic benefits to Japan

The local organizing committee for the 2019 Rugby World Cup said Tuesday the event will likely deliver an economic impact of ¥437.2 billion ($4.11 billion) to the country.

The tournament, which will last for 44 days in autumn next year, is expected to attract 400,000 foreign tourists, with their spending likely to total ¥105.7 billion.

“Rugby World Cup 2019 represents an unprecedented economic opportunity for the whole of Japan with a wide range of opportunities across many sectors that will stretch beyond the 12 host cities,” said Japan Rugby 2019 CEO Akira Shimazu.

“Through investment in infrastructure, supporting jobs or generating tourism revenue opportunities, this is a tournament that is on track to deliver a significant economic legacy for our nation.”

The maintenance cost of stadiums is projected at ¥40 billion and the expense for operating the games is projected to reach up to ¥30 billion, according to the organizers.

The committee is estimating that the tournament will create 25,000 jobs.

A total of 48 games will be held between Sept. 20 and Nov. 2. at 12 stadiums across the country.